South Africa’s Kings Park Finally Getting Block Wedges

For some time now, South Africa’s elite athletes have been pining for its flagship national pool, Kings Park, to be upgraded to meet the basic standards met at other competition venues around the world. Situated in Durban, Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, King’s Park holds a 50m indoor pool and outdoor pool and holds the nation’s championships, Olympic Trials and virtually all other elite intentional selection meets.

However, Kings Park has failed to keep up with the swimming times, not even furnishing starting block wedges. That’s right, the nation’s top athletes, including sprinters in the 50m where the start is basically half the race, have been at a disadvantage with no on-block wedges.

Olympians such as Roland Schoeman have been vocal about the need for Kings Park to upgrade, with the timeless sprinter stating back in 2015, “The pool, although our best is so unbelievably outdated. The starting blocks aren’t up to current FINA standards (these blocks alone have shown to help 2/10ths of a second on the first 50m) The pool needs to be deeper and the pool needs to be upgraded to a flow over system. The depth of the pool and the flower over system both aid in reducing the amount of waves and therefore the amount of resistance the swimmers experience.”

Things have finally changed, however, as Kings Park’s blocks are now donning not only top wedges, but also backstroke ledges, per World Championships finalist Ryan Coetzee.

The enhancement is coming just in time for the South African National Youth & Senior Championships, which are taking place April 8th – 12th.