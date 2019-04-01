1407 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2097 Swim Jobs.

LEAD 10&U COACH

The 10 and under coaching position requires a leader who can develop novice level athletes and higher performance 10 and under swimmers. The Coach will also help with the marketing, promotional and growth of our team. Attracting new swimmers in the local communities, swim schools, with NCA families, and more. NCA is seeking someone with a passion for swim coaching, working with children and as well as a daily deck and weekend swim meet commitment required with competitive swimming.

FILM TECHNICIAN (TRAVELING)

Argo is based on Kent Island, MD. Learn all about us on our Argo Swim Video website. Our company provides underwater video and accompanying voice over analysis as a service to the competitive swim community. We travel to pools across North America, filming thousands of swimmers per year. We will soon be filming for clients in Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

ASSISTANT COACH

Texas Ford Aquatics is expanding and looking for energetic part and full-time age group and senior level coaches for late spring and fall openings. We are looking for candidates who are passionate for coaching and are looking for an opportunity to learn and grow in a vibrant swimming business. Texas Ford Aquatics is located in Frisco, Texas, 20 miles north of downtown Dallas. TFA operates out of a coach owned and operated 50m x 25y facility and currently leases 2 additional facilities.

TRITONS OF LOUISVILLE: ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH – PART TIME

We are looking for someone to be the head coach of our Gold group, in addition to helping with our other elite age group swimmers in our Age Group Performance Group (AGP). The swimmers will be ages 10 – 12 in Gold and 11 – 14 in AGP. You will be expected to work 15+ hours per week. Rate and total hours worked negotiable.

AGE GROUP LEAD SWIM COACH – AUSTIN, TEXAS

Waterloo Swimming (Level 4 USAS Club) is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic Lead Group Coach to assist with growing our team. We are a Coach-owned, coach led swim club in NW Austin. We own a brand new 50 meter by 25 yard indoor swim center. We own our water!

GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES SUMMER CAMP SWIM POSITIONS

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles is hiring for their Summer Camps throughout the Los Angeles County, CA area. Summer camp is where girls start to foster independence, develop a deep appreciation for nature and outdoor adventures, and gain friendships and memories that last for years to come. At camp, the Girl Scout Leadership Experience truly comes to life.

HEAD COMPETITIVE SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Senior Program/Branch Director, the Head Competitive Swim Coach provides leadership and management for the branch team in the areas of staff, budget, and fundraising, as well as program and membership experience. A 40 hour work week will be necessary to accomplish the assigned responsibilities.

SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT POSITION

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (Division I) is seeking a Graduate Assistant for Women’s Swimming & Diving. The successful candidate will assist in all aspects of the program, including (but not limited to) coaching, recruiting, training, coordinating team travel, assisting with administrative duties, monitoring academic progress, and performing other duties as assigned by the Head Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT, MIDLAND UNIVERSITY

Midland University, a private, Christian, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Education, Master of Science Adult and Organizational Learning or Master of Business Administration programs.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH (M/W)

Reporting to the Director of Athletics, the Head Swimming Coach is responsible for the management and administration of all activities related to his/her sport and exercises direct supervision of recruiting, training, and coaching student-athletes participating in the sport. As a member of the Jewell Community, the Head Swimming Coach is fully responsible for compliance with all College policies and procedures as well as all applicable bylaws of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). At William Jewell College, Intercollegiate Athletics are a meaningful part of a student’s educational experience and are considered to be a co-curricular activity.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIM COACH, INSTRUCTOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION, AND AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Hollins University, a NCAA Division III institution and member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), invites applications for the full-time position of Head Women’s Swim Coach with duties as a physical education instructor and aquatics coordinator beginning immediately. This position is a full-time, 11-month (August – June), non-tenure-track faculty appointment reporting to the Director of Athletics.

COMPETITIVE AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Coordination of winter and summer swim teams; maintaining and developing competitive aquatic programs and clinics; oversight of all competitive swim levels within the teams; coaching an age level for the winter and summer teams; supervision of staff; administrative responsibilities; and managing and collaborating with the volunteer parent committee and other volunteers.

NORTH SHORE SWIMMING CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

Under direction of the Head Coach, the AHC assumes responsibility as the principle manager for the overall club operations and the important delivery of the NSS Age Performance programme. The shared goal is to train and develop swimmers for the next step in the NSS pathway (the Elite Performance programme) and lead and manage all coaches to ensure effective delivery of NSS strategy. The pinnacle competition is the New Zealand Age Group Championships and New Zealand Short Course Championships. The AHC is empowered to plan and conduct all training operations within the Age Performance programme.

HEAD COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATICS MANAGER

Fremont Area Swim Team (FAST) is a dual-affiliated competitive YMCA/USA swim team in Fremont, Nebraska that swims under the Midwestern Swimming LSC. We are looking for a well- organized, energetic Head coach with a great understanding of swimmer development and stroke technique, who is also a “self-starter” with a strong work ethic, moral values, and is a team player. The head coach will also manage 2-3 assistant coaches. Must be able to have the ability to coach elite high school swimmers, down to beginner age group swimmers.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT: DIVING

McKendree University is seeking a highly motivated and energetic individual to serve as a graduate assistant for the McKendree Bearcat Diving teams at is Lebanon, Illinois campus. This individual will serve as the Diving Coach for both the men’s and women’s programs. McKendree is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) and competes as an NCAA Division ll program.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

TEAM Eugene Aquatics has an opening for an experienced and enthusiastic head senior-coach for our year-round competitive swim team. TEAM is a non-profit, board-governed, coach-lead swim team. Our senior swimmers train primarily out of the University of Oregon Rec Center; however, TEAM also runs practices at 4 other locations. TEAM’s goal is to compete at the highest state/regional/national level.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program. The Assistant is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program. Responsibilities include recruiting, coaching, developing, motivating, and evaluating academically and athletically qualified student athletes all in compliance with NCAA, Big 10, and Penn State University policies and procedures.

AQUATICS MANAGER (MGR 2, PARKS & REC)

Seattle Parks & Recreation is recruiting an Aquatics Manager with experience operating public aquatic facilities; swimming pools, swimming beaches and small craft facilities. There are two main recruiting objectives for this position – the Department is looking for someone who will maintain a focus on the safe operations of our aquatic facilities while ensuring the safety for participants and user. Equally important, we are recruiting someone with ability to increase and expand the diverse participation and usership of aquatic programs and facilities.

HEAD COACH – MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Responsible for strategic leadership of all activities and outcomes within the Colgate Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Ransom Everglades School is seeking applications for an Assistant Director of Aquatics. This full time staff position begins in June 2019. In addition to serving as the Head Age Group Coach and Assistant Director for Ransom Everglades Aquatics Club, this twelve month staff member will teach physical education classes and assist in the oversight and operation of The Ansin Aquatics Center and all aquatics programs.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIM COACH FOR ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, California, is hiring for all staff coaching positions ranging from beginner coaches to experienced, professional coaches and everything in between.

FEMALE GRAD ASSISTANT

Usual duties helping run emerging Div II Christian College Swim Team alongside Head Coach and Olympian Josh Davis, Assistant Coaches Nathan Townsend and Noah Yanchulis. Season is Aug 27th thru April 25th. Meal Plan and housing covered. Numerous grad degree plans available.

ACCOUNT MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop, one of the largest and most successful swim team dealers in the US, is currently seeking high energy, people-oriented account managers to join our growing organization in our Apple Valley, MN Headquarters. In this position, you will be responsible for managing account sales, new and existing client relations, and bring in new business. As the lead point of contact for all swim team matters, you should anticipate the client’s needs, work within the company to ensure deadlines for client are met and help the client in all their team outfitting needs.

SWIM COACH

Tripp Lake Camp is located in Poland, Maine. Founded in 1911, Tripp Lake is considered one of the finest girls’ camps in the country. Our 7 week residential summer camp for girls ages 7 to 16 offers a broad array of team and individual sports, performing and visual arts, and outdoor living in a fun and stimulating environment.

AQUATICS FACILITIES SUPERVISOR

The City of Berkeley is excited to share the recruitment for Aquatics Facilities Supervisor. This classification is responsible for the planning, organizing, directing, supervising, and participating in the operations and maintenance of one or more swimming pools and adjacent facilities.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

SwimLabs is hiring swim instructors for our brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Sugar Land! We are looking for motivated and determined individuals to join our ever-growing team. Swim Instructors are responsible for providing the best customer service and hospitality to our customers while teaching private and group swim lessons and maintaining a safe and effective learning environment to clients of all ages, skill levels, and diverse backgrounds.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Eagle Swimming Association was established in August 2006 with the goal of building a swimming community in the southern half of Humble School District. It is a non-profit organization that features a competitive age group and senior swim team that offers swimmers in the Humble area an opportunity to excel in the sport of swimming.

ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The assistant coach for swimming will assist the head coach in all aspects of the men’s and women’s program that participates in NCAA Division I competition. Duties include but are not limited to: coaching, recruiting, coordinating practices, assisting with team travel, program development, procuring equipment and other duties as assigned by the head coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate Swimming and Diving program in compliance with NCAA conference, Northeast Conference (NEC), Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) and institutional rules and regulations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club is seeking a highly motivated, creative, and energetic coach to fill the role of Head Age Group Coach for our year-round competitive swim team. ATAC is a privatized competitive swimming program managed by Performance Enhancement Enterprises, Inc. through a contractual relationship with the City of Tallahassee. The program is run under the direction of the City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department. The ATAC program has developed Olympic Trials qualifiers, USS Senior national finalists, USS Junior National finalists, and multiple high school state champions.

ASCA SEEKS APPLICANTS FOR CEO POSITION

ASCA develops and supports professional coaches and quality career opportunities in collaboration with its partners in the world aquatics community. We are an independent professional association based on a central theme of: “Leadership, Education, Certification.” We are dedicated to creating and enhancing solutions that are effective in strengthening and improving the coaching profession, American swimming and World Swimming.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Aquatics Instructor is responsible for providing private and group swim instruction to clients; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

LIFEGUARDS (SEASONAL AND YEAR ROUND) NEEDED AT BAY CLUB REDWOOD SHORES

The Bay Club Company is a hospitality company. We provide experiences which celebrate a healthy and vibrant lifestyle. Our unique service culture is guided by a set of core values and driven by energy, enthusiasm and dedication.

ALLIGATOR AQUATICS HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Alligator Aquatics is a privately run, not for profit (501c3), USA Swimming club based in Arlington Heights, Illinois which operates primarily out of Prospect, Wheeling, and St. Viator high schools. We have approximately 150 swimmers ages 6 and up, across every skill level from developmental to collegiate swimming. Our mission is to help swimmers of all ability levels achieve their goals and to inspire passion and dedication in our athletes. Alligator Aquatics has a 45 year heritage of developing well rounded, competitive swimmers. The Alligators has an active board, experienced coaching staff of 6, and a committed parent support-base.

AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT COACH

We are a 501c3 non-profit, coach-run organization. We own and operate our facility and pride ourselves on fostering excellence both in and out of the pool while instilling life lessons such as dedication, sportsmanship and a strong work ethic. Our competitive team is roughly 100 swimmers and we currently have 6 Junior National qualifiers and are a 5-time recipient of USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Bronze Medal.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

SwimLabs Swim School in Sugar Land, TX is currently seeking motivated and determined individuals to join our ever-growing team. Swim Instructors are responsible for providing the best customer service and hospitality to our customers while teaching private and group swim lessons and maintaining a safe and effective learning environment to clients of all ages, skill levels, and diverse backgrounds.

THE FISH – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

