Fike Swim Launches First Weighted Goggle: Attacker Revolucionario 2x

Fike Swim is excited to introduce the world’s first-ever weighted goggle, the Attacker Revolucionario 2x. The AR2x represents a massive advance in both training and racing.

“2x not only signifies two pounds of weight but also the fact that it’s twice as fast as anything else out there with twice the anti-fog capability and twice the comfort, but for the same low price as the leaders.” said James Fike, founder of Fike Swim. “We used osmium, the densest metal on earth, to pack the weight into a small, sleek package and high-power CO2 lasers to craft the shape.”

The AR2x has been in development for nearly two years, with early prototypes ranging from one to four pounds. “Four pounds was a little heavy, particularly for kids under 8, but we hit the sweet spot at two pounds. This is more than a goggle, it’s a game changer.”

The weight of the AR2x has several benefits:

Increases speed off the block and walls

Pulls the head down into alignment with the spine

Builds neck strength

You can revolutionize your swimming and attack the competition with your own pair of AR2x by visiting www.FikeSwim.com. SWIM DIFFERENT!

About Fike Swim

“We design products exclusively for the most difficult sport in the world. We unapologetically place swimmers on a pedestal. The rigors they embrace on a daily basis can only be understood by another swimmer and they deserve a company focused 100% on helping them succeed. Whether you’re just starting out or training for Tokyo, we stand behind you.”

–James Fike, Founder

Fike Swim Products was born when founder James Fike put a brick on top of a kickboard and transformed just another legs-only kick set into a total body workout felt into the next day. Since then it’s been our mission to create unique swim equipment with the single-minded goal of making you faster. We don’t sell toys. We create tools to help you reach your potential.

Swim Training courtesy of Fike Swim, a SwimSwam partner.