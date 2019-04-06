Toussaint Adds 50 Back To World Championships Line-up

2019 SWIM CUP – THE HAGUE

Day 2 of The Swim Cup – The Hague took place today in Netherlands, with swimmers taking to the pool vying for spots on the nation’s roster for this summer’s World Championships. Dutch athletes will also get a shot at qualifying at the Swim Cup Eindhoven taking place next week.

Swimmers could have also identified a competition of their choice that takes place January through April of this year.

As a refresher, here are the KNZB-dictated selection standards per individual event, keeping in mind the finals here in The Hague are in the morning, with prelims at night.

Here are the individual Dutch qualifiers through Day 2: