2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
Day four prelims from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will feature heats in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 50 breast, along with the para 200 free, 50 breast, and 100 breast.
Taylor Ruck and Markus Thormeyer, who have both qualified for three individual events thus far in the 100 back, 100 free, and 200 back, will both contest the 200 free today looking to add a fourth.
The women’s race will also feature Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, Emily Overholt, and Mackenzie Padington – all of whom have already qualified for the team. Sydney Pickrem has scratched.
Oleksiak has dropped the 200 fly this morning, making Danielle Hanus the top seed. Richard Funk is also out of the men’s 50 breast.
Women’s 200 Free Prelims
- Canadian Record: 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66
Men’s 200 Free Prelims
- Canadian Record: 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.40
Women’s 200 Fly Prelims
- Canadian Record: 2:05.95, Audrey Lacroix, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21
Men’s 200 Fly Prelims
- Canadian Record: 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71
Women’s 50 Breast Prelims
- Canadian Record: 30.33, Amanda Reason, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 31.22
Men’s 50 Breast Prelims
- Canadian Record: 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 27.39
