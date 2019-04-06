2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day four prelims from the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will feature heats in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 50 breast, along with the para 200 free, 50 breast, and 100 breast.

Taylor Ruck and Markus Thormeyer, who have both qualified for three individual events thus far in the 100 back, 100 free, and 200 back, will both contest the 200 free today looking to add a fourth.

The women’s race will also feature Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith, Emily Overholt, and Mackenzie Padington – all of whom have already qualified for the team. Sydney Pickrem has scratched.

Oleksiak has dropped the 200 fly this morning, making Danielle Hanus the top seed. Richard Funk is also out of the men’s 50 breast.

Women’s 200 Free Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:58.66

Men’s 200 Free Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.40

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

Canadian Record: 2:05.95, Audrey Lacroix, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:09.21

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

Canadian Record: 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:56.71

Women’s 50 Breast Prelims

Canadian Record: 30.33, Amanda Reason, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 31.22

Men’s 50 Breast Prelims