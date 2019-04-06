Oleksiak Drops 200 Fly, Keeps 200 Free On Day Four Of Canadian Trials

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Four-time Olympic medalist Penny Oleksiak has scratched out of the women’s 200 fly prelims on day four at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials, initially coming in with top seed time in 2:09.96.

The move doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the event is only about 20 minutes after the 200 freestyle, an event she’ll have more incentive to swim to try and solidify a spot on the 800 free relay.

The scratch from Oleksiak makes Danielle Hanus the top seed coming into the heats, followed by Mabel Zavaros (in terms of Canadians – Jing Wen Quah of Singapore is now seeded second overall but cannot advance to the ‘A’ final).

In the 200 free, the 18-year-old Oleksiak is the fifth seed (again among Canadians) in 1:57.79. She qualified for her second World Championship team on night two in the 100 freestyle, but missed adding a second individual event last night after placing third in the 100 fly.

Other notable scratches from prelims come from Sydney Pickrem (ninth Canadian seed) in the women’s 200 free and Richard Funk (third seed) in the men’s 50 breast.

Pickrem has already qualified individually in the 200 breast and 400 IM, and still has the 200 IM scheduled for Sunday.

Funk won the 100 breast so he should be added to the Worlds team for the medley relay despite failing to reach the ‘A’ cut. The non-Olympic events (50 back, breast, and fly) aren’t being used for World Championship selection.