Erin Gallagher On A Roll, Clocks 50 Fly South African Record

2019 SOUTH AFRICAN NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2019 South African Nationals, the meet which serves as qualification for this summer’s World Championships, 20-year-old Erin Gallagher clocked a new 50m fly national standard.

Entering tonight’s final, Gallagher’s personal best rested at the 26.64 the Seagull swimmer clocked for silver at the 2018 African Open Championships. She set the stage here in Durban with a heats time of 27.21, but took things to a new level with a big-time 26.30 this evening to take the national title.

That 26.30 slashed .34 off of her lifetime best and checks-in as a new National Record.

The 50m fly represents the young star’s 3rd LCM National Record, as she already collected the 50m and 100m freestyle marks at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She holds both freestyle standards in SCM as well.

As originally reported:

WOMEN’S 50M FLY – FINAL

GOLD – Erin Gallagher, 26.30* National Record

SILVER – Tayla Lovemore, 26.63

BRONZE – Hanna McLean-Leonard, 27.42

20-year-old Erin Gallagher doubled up on her 100m free World Championships-qualifying gold from last night with another win in the 50m fly tonight. Clocking 27.21 this morning to claim the 2nd seed, Gallagher dropped the hammer with a big-time 26.30 tonight to top the podium. Her time checks-in as a new South African National Record in the process.

Runner-up was Tayla Lovemore, who actually was already under 27 this morning with her top-seeded 26.71. Lovemore was still super quick this evening, clocking 26.63, while Hanna McLean-Leonardnotched 27.42 for bronze.