Six Turkish National Records Fall at 2019 National Team Selection Meet

2019 TURKISH NATIONAL TEAM SELECTION MEET

Edirne, TUR

April 3rd-7th, 2019

Prelims-Finals, Long Course Meters (50m)

Full Results

Across the five day 2019 Turkish National Team Selection Meet, a total of six Turkish national records were broken, among a plethora of new national age group records.

15-year-old distance free phenom Beril Böcekler established national records in the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles. She won the 800 on the first night of the competition with a 8:45.11 to shave over two seconds off her former record of 8:47.98 from last June.

Böcekler then blasted a 16:48.97 in the women’s 1500 free, obliterating her previous lifetime best and national record mark of 16:56.09. She then followed that up with a third victory in the 400 free in a time of 4:15.75, dropping her old national record time by a tenth of a second.

Breaststroke specialist Berkay Ömer Ögretir earned two national records, lowering his own mark in the 200 and getting his name up for the first time in the 100. Ögretir won the 200 on day three of the meet with a swift 2:11.09, taking a decent chunk off his former national record of 2:12.97 set in the same pool back in February.

Ögretir took over six tenths of a second off his former lifetime best in the 100 breast to miss out on cracking 1:00 by the slimmest of margins. His winning time of 1:00.00 still netted him the national record, which was formerly held by Hüseyin Emre Sakci at 1:00.45.

University of Hawaii senior Metin Aydin swam a blistering 2:00.95 in the 200 IM to overtake Alpkan Örnek’s national record of 2:01.84 from 2016. Örnek finished second in the race with a 2:03.57.

Aydin just finished his senior season at Hawaii, capping off his season as a three time champion at the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships. Aydin is an All-American Honorable Mention, as he finished 11th in the 200 back at the 2018 NCAA Division I Championsips with a 1:39.59.