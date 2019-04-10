Video Tribute to Navy Men’s Class of 2019 as they Prepare to be Commissioned

Many thanks to Ron Mita, who continues to compile this video tribute to the graduating seniors of the United States Naval Academy, four years after his son Riley Mita graduated.

As the 2018-19 collegiate season comes to a close, most college swimmers in the class of 2019 will turn their focus away from the pool and look forward to starting their first job or heading off to graduate school. At the Unites States Naval Academy, graduation means a little bit more for the Navy swimmers. It will mark their commissioning as Ensigns, and the beginning of their careers in service to the nation as officers of the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

This is the 98th graduating class of swimmers from the Academy. They will be commissioned in May to serve our nation globally. During their four years in Annapolis, this class of Midshipmen won four consecutive Patriot League championships, competed at NCAAs, and etched their names in record-books. They will soon head into the fleet for training and get started on their careers. The class of 2019 saw two swimmers selected for submarine service, one marine pilot, one navy pilot, one flight officer, one surface warfare officer, one marine officer, and two Navy SEALs.

Each year the Navy men’s swimming and diving team sends their seniors off with a dramatic video highlighting their years at the academy and previewing what their life will be out in the fleet. Watch the video to get a glimpse into what the future hold for these young men.

Navy Men’s Swim and Dive Class of 2019

Luke Shereston – Team Captain – Navy Seal

Operations research major

Reached the championship final in three events at the ECAC Championship

Hometown: Albuquerque, New Mexico

High School: New Mexico Military Institute

Chipper Machemehl – Surface Warfare Officer

Quantitative economics major

Placed sixth in the 200 IM and ninth in the 100 back at the ECAC Championship

Hometown: Peachtree City, Georgia

High School: Mcintosh High School

Brayden Lauffer – Navy Flight Officer

Quantitative economics major

Earned First-Team All-Patriot League honors in 2016 and ‘18 and a second-team laurel in ’17

Hometown: Apex, North Carolina

High School: Apex High School

Vince Everman – Marine Pilot

Quantitative economics major

Earned First-Team All-Patriot League honors in 2017 and ’18

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

High School: La Salle

Zach Piedt – Navy Seal

Computer science major

Selected as the 2018 Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his sport … was named to the 2017 and ‘18 Patriot League All-Academic Team … received 2018 academic all-district honors from CoSIDA for at-large sports … earned Honorable Mention Scholar All-America honors from the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America in 2017 and ‘18 … was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in 2016, ‘17 and ’18

Hometown: Fort Mill, South Carolina

High School: Fort Mill

Nick Pfanstiel – Marine Officer

Political science major

Was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in 2017

Received academic honors from the USNA in four semesters

Hometown: Fishers, Indiana

High School: Hamilton Southeastern High School

Greg Arnold – Submariner

Nuclear engineering major

Was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in 2016, ‘17 and ‘18 … has garnered academic accolades from the USNA in four semesters

Hometown: Sewickley, Pennsylvania

High School: North Allegheny

Michael Velazquez – Submariner

Physics major

Named to the 2017 and ‘18 Patriot League All-Academic Teams … was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in 2016, ‘17 and ’18

Hometown: Henderson, Nevada

High School: Green Valley

Neal Smith – Navy Pilot