Elijah Winnington Misses 100 FR Final at Aussie Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

19-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medalist Elijah Winnington missed another opportunity to compete for a spot at the Gwangju World Championships in the 100 free.

After placing 3rd in the 400 free and 8th in 200 free, Winnington wound up 11th in the prelims with a 50.27. Winnington’s personal best in the event was a 49.44, which is still a second behind the worlds qualification of 48.37.

With Mack Horton now out of making the Worlds team, Winnington has just as slim of a chance at making the team. Winnington’s last entry is in the 50 free, where he is seeded 15th with a 22.99. It is likely that Winnington would scratch the 50, as he is stronger in the 200/400 free.

There is still hope for Cameron McEvoy, who placed second in prelims with a 48.75, just four-tenths off the qualification standard. In the 200 free on Monday, McEvoy finished in a disappointing 7th place with a 1:47.85. As the Commonweath and Australian record-holder in the 100 free, McEvoy has a strong shot at making the team if he shaves those minuscule tenths to get the qualification time.

On the upside, Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is aiming to add a second event to his Gwangju line-up. Earlier in the 200 free, Chalmers took the title in a blistering 1:45.76, the 7th-fastest time in the world. Chalmers swam the top time in the 100 free prelims with a 47.91, comfortably under the qualification standard. His season best of 47.48 came from the Aussie Nationals in April, which ranks #2 in the world.