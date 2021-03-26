Dressel Wins 50 Free (22.33) After Scratching 50 Breast On Night 2 of ISCA Cup

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

Top 3

Zoe Skirboll represented to only sub-33 swim in tonight’s A final to improve upon her 3rd place performance in last night’s 100 breast. UVA commit Skirboll was a 32.55 in the event to set a new PB, lowering it from a 32.72 which she swam in 2019.

100 breast victor Lydia Palmer fell to third in tonight’s 50 breast final, taking bronze with a 33.46 while Greta Gidley rounded out the top 3 with a 33.34 for third. Rachel Horne just missed the podium by swimming a 33.66 for fourth.

MEN’S 50 BREAST FINAL

Top 3

In the absence of Caeleb Dressel who scratched the event last minute, it was another battle tonight in the men’s breaststroke as Ilya Evdokimov and Nils Wich-Glasen went head-to-head in the 50 breast. As he did last night in the 100, Evdokimov took gold in the 50 (28.29) and Wich-Glasen took silver (28.44). That’s a PB for Evdokimov, shaving 0.13 seconds off his 2019 swim of 28.40. Wich-Glasen on the other hand trailed his best in the event which is a 28.00.

Ethan Browne also managed to dip under 29 seconds, getting his hand on the wall with a 28.81 and Amro Al-Wir was right behind in a 28.92.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

Top 3

Florida alum and Cali Condor Sherridon Dressel collected her first gold medal of the meet with a 2:13.51 200 back, out-touching Reka Gyorgy‘s 2:13.65. That’s Dressel’s second-fastest swim in the long course 200 back on record, trailing her 2019 swim of 2:12.03.

Gyorgy was also a bit over her PB of 2:12.95. Gyorgy is swimming well just one week after she swam for Virginia Tech and 2021 NCAAs where she placed 8th in the 400 IM.

Celina Marquez wasn’t quite as fast as the top duo, hitting a 2:15.14 which was enough to give her bronze.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINAL

Top 3

Four-time World Championship swimmer for Puerto Rico Yeziel Morales got his hand on the wall first in the 200 backstroke with a 2:01.13. Along with World Champs, Morales has raced at a number of international meets for Puerto Rico including the Pan American Games in 2019 when he swam a PB of 2:00.27 to earn fifth in the 200 back.

The University of Flordia’s Ethan Beach recently competed for the Gators at the 2021 SEC Championships and took 10th in the 200 backstroke with a 1:42.91 short course yards. Tonight, however, he was a 2:02.75 long course tonight to take silver in the event which was a little bit slower than his 1:58.69 PB.

Keenan Dols rounded out the top three tonight in a 2:04.62, getting in just 0.03 seconds ahead of Ziyad Saleem‘s 2:04.65.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Top 3

It was all Farida Osman in tonight’s 50 freestyle final as she picked up a second gold medal at this meet, adding to her 50 fly win last night. Osman holds the Egyptian record in the event at a 24.62 from 2017 Worlds and was within a second of that mark with tonight’s 25.21.

While Osman trailed her PB, silver medalist Marina Spadoni got under her previous fastest swim of 25.69 and Flora Molnar was a second over her own best of 25.07.

MEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

Top 3

Dressel was not at his fastest here tonight as he swam a 22.33 to win the men’s 50 freestyle. Dressel swam under 22 for the first time in 2015 and has gotten fairly used to doing so, regularly getting under the mark over the past few years. He currently holds the American record of 21.04 from 2019 Worlds.

Getting within a half-second of Dressel in tonight’s final, Matej Dusa was a 22.71 to get under 23 seconds for the first time ever. Prior to today, he had a PB of 23.22 in the event in July 2020. Dusa recently swam for Queen’s (NC) at the 2021 NCAA Division II Championships and collected bronze in the 50 freestyle yards race with a 19.42.

Rounding out the top 3, Arsenio earned his first podium finish of the meet with a 23.02, out-swimming Aaron Greenberg’s 23.09 for fourth and Christopher Guiliano‘s 23.10 for fifth.

Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay Final

Top 3

Sierra Marlins Swim Team – 4:00.07 Unattached EA – 4:00.97 Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers – 4:03.60

The SMST Team consisting of Kaikea Crews on back (56.56), Ben Dillard on breast (1:03.24), Ava Chavez on fly (1:02.86), and Amber Myers on freestyle (57.41) delivered the fastest relay of the meet with a 4:00.07.

They touched less than a second ahead of an unattached squad of Erika Pelaez, Aiden Kohanyi, Athena Menses Kovacs, and Kaii Winkler who were close behind in a 4:00.97. Third went to MWWM’s Malia Francis, Ozan Kalafat, William Hayon, and Bryanna Bellile in a 4:03.60.