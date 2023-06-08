Do You Love Swimming? See 4,339 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,339 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH- FULL TIME WITH TEACHER RETIREMENT BENEFITS

Oversee the Longhorn Aquatics Junior Longhorn and Longhorn swim training groups as well as manage team tryouts and placements.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ), with over 400 registered swimmers and a dynamic coaching staff, is the largest club in Allegheny Mountain. PEAQ is a growing, competitive swim club for swimmers ages 6-18 with locations at Canon McMillian HS, Chartiers Valley HS, Upper St Clair HS, and the University of Pittsburgh.

WOMEN’S AND MEN’S ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING/COMMUNICATIONS, PROMOTIONS & MARKETING ASSISTANT

In collaboration with the Mary Frances Wagley Head Coach, assist in leading a high-quality, nationally-competitive varsity program that is challenging, well-organized and administered based on sound coaching techniques and instructional strategies and has a positive retention rate.

SWIM COACH

Provide leadership, instruction and motivation for swim team participants, attend swim meets/team functions, promote the swim team program within association guidelines, and maintain a safe environment. Understands that the team purpose is to develop swimmers’ skills, teach good sportsmanship, and demonstrate a high level of integrity in a caring and nurturing environment.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Reporting to the Assistant Director of Youth Programs and the Assistant Director of Competitive Programs, the Aquatics Coordinator is responsible for the University of Denver’s Learn to Swim program and the Denver Master’s Swim Team.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) is seeking a part-time assistant coach who can help carry on the great tradition and mission of our nearly 50 yr.-old club, having been recognized in the past as USMS Club of the Year (2011), USMS Coach of the Year (1990, 2012)

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

AquaKids Sharks Swim Team (proud member of the South Florida Aquatic Club), located in Palmetto Bay, Florida is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Age Group Coach. This position reports directly to the AKS-SOFLO Head Age Group Coach & Head Coach/CEO.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATIC DIRECTOR

Luther College offers an excellent benefit package including competitive health insurance premiums, generous retirement contribution, short- and long-term disability, life insurance, and tuition benefits for employee, spouse and dependents. Additionally, Luther College offers an outstanding PTO program.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS, FAYETTEVILLE

University of Arkansas, NCAA Division I member of the Southeastern Conference, is searching for qualified candidates for open positions with our women’s swimming & diving programs located in Fayetteville: an Assistant Swimming Coach and Assistant Diving Coach (both Graduate Assistant).

SMITH COLLEGE GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Smith College Swimming and Diving is seeking applicants for the Graduate Assistant position. Applicants must also apply for the Masters of Exercise and Sport Studies program. This is a full-time two-year position in which graduate assistants will receive multiple monetary benefits, including a stipend ranging from $6,000-$12,000 and discounted tuition fees.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

At IWU we are committed to disciple-making – to influencing each other to become more like Jesus in every area of life. Disciple-making leaders are Kingdom seekers committed to Christ, compassionate friends committed to their peers, and world changers committed to the broken world around them.

SWIM LESSONS DIRECTOR / HEAD MASTERS COACH

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking a passionate, experienced and positive full time Swim Lessons Director / Head Masters Coach to lead the SPA SwimAmerica lesson program and the SPA Masters program. This position will start as soon as possible

FULL TIME / PART TIME ASSISTANT COACHES – SIENNA PREMIER AQUATICS

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking passionate, experienced, and positive full time and part time assistant coaches to work primarily in their age group program. These positions will start as soon as possible.

AGE GROUP COACH

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics is an 750 member Gold Medal USA Swimming Club Team located in Richmond, Virginia. Additionally the SwimNOVA Lessons program teaches 2,000 youth annually. NOVA operates out of two Club owned and managed facilities in the western suburbs of the fast growing Richmond metropolitan area.

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY HEAD COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach leads and directs an intercollegiate NCAA Division III S&D program and duties include but are not limited to: effective programmatic vision, planning and

implementation; all coaching and instruction; sound business and financial management; recruitment, supervision

of assistant coaches; individual and team leadership and achievement

ASSISTANT COACH – AGE GROUP/SENIOR

The Tigard Tualatin Swim Club has a long history of excellence in swimming, earning Club Excellence recognition as recently as 2021. As a non-profit club, TTSC is led by a parent run Board of Directors and Head Coach. TTSC is looking for a competent and enthusiastic coach with strong leadership skills to teach and coach our athletes and enhance our program.

HEAD ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA), is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. This individual reports to the Aquatic Director, and Head Coach and assists in the design, planning, and implementation of the GTSA program with primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

WEBSTER BLUEFINS HEAD COACH – GREATER ROCHESTER, NEW YORK (50M POOL)

The Webster BlueFins, a competitive swim club that aims to develop strong athletes in a welcoming environment, is seeking to hire a full time Head Coach/CEO. The successful applicant will become an integral part of a premier and growing team, leading it to new heights within the LSC, Eastern Zone and nation.

ASSISTANT COACH WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Butler University, a member of the Big East Conference, located in Indianapolis, IN is accepting applications for an Assistant Swimming Coach for the 2023-24 season.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

The Head Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is a twelve month position and will be responsible for successful execution in planning, developing and administering all phases of the Women’s Swimming coaching and recruiting program. All duties and responsibilities are governed by state, federal and university policy.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (GRADUATE ASSISTANT OR PART-TIME)

Wagner College, a NCAA Division I member of the Northeast Conference, is searching for a qualified candidate for an open position with our combined men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs located in New York City: an Assistant Swimming Coach (Graduate Assistant or Part-Time). This position will carry extensive responsibilities with regard to recruiting, administrative functions, and overall swim/diving training.

HEAD COACH – HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM

Successful candidates will have at least 2 years of swim coaching experience. Candidates must be U.S. citizens or currently eligible to work in the U.S.

(HEAD) COACH SWIMMING

SV Bayer Uerdingen 08 e.V. is seeking a highly motivated, fun and experienced swim professional as the new full time Head Coach to work within the team of our established competitive swimming program. The coach oversees a team of swimmers of all groups of all ages and supervises the team of competitive personnel. The Head Coach will coordinate and be present for all phases during the season.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Reporting to the Director of Athletics and managed by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach at Converse University, the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach implements and helps manage all phases of a competitive Men’s and Women’s Swimming program in accordance with NCAA, Conference Carolinas, and Converse University regulations through a courteous, helpful, unbiased and professional manner.

AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for the developmental training of age group swimmers within the Chinook Aquatic Club. The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents.

ASSISTANT COACH – SENIOR/AG

Train and coach Senior Squad program which is composed of HS aged athletes (14-18), plus returning collegiate athletes. Athletes in this squad will all have prior swim team experience.

SITE LEAD SWIM COACH

The Site Lead Swim Coach has the primary responsibility for the developmental training of age group and/or junior swimmers within the Chinook Aquatic Club for a site in either Renton or Bellevue. The Site Lead Swim Coach is responsible for coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for the developmental training of age group swimmers within the Chinook Aquatic Club. The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for organizing and administering all phases of the swim program, including but not limited to scholar-athlete skill and leadership development, the recruitment of outstanding scholar-athletes, practice organization, meet day coaching, budget management, scheduling and supervision of assistant coach.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position is responsible for the running of the men’s and women’s swim team, recruiting, budget management, athlete development, and all aspects pertaining to the rules of Lees-McRae College, the NCAA DII guidelines, and Conference Carolinas, in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS TEAM SALES MANAGER

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

HEAD COACH- JETS AQUATIC CLUB

Jets Aquatic Club (www.jonesborojets.com), located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is searching for a Head Coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in developing competitive swimmers. If you are passionate about developing young athletes, building a positive team culture, and achieving excellence, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

HEAD COACH

Vancouver Pacific Swim Club (VPSC) is looking for a qualified individual to fill the role of Head Coach starting August 2023. The Vancouver Pacific Swim Club (VPSC) is a non-profit competitive swim club that serves the City of Vancouver and surrounding municipalities.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR

St. Bonaventure University, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. This is a full-time 12-month position.

SENIOR CLUB/HEAD HIGH SCHOOL COACH

Belton ISD has an exciting opportunity for enthusiastic and experienced coach to join our staff as a full-time assistant coordinator/high school head coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in coaching competitive swimmers.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH (REMOTE)

Do you value both the “art” and “science” of coaching when it comes to strength & conditioning?

Do you value the assessment, programming and evaluation process for athletic performance?

Do you want to coach and impact people beyond the traditional barriers of your physical location as a strength coach or personal trainer?

ASST. COACH AND RECRUITING COORDINATOR – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is seeking an Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Women’s Swimming. Under the direct supervision of the Head Coach assisting in the coordination of a Women’s Swimming and Diving intercollegiate athletic program which provides an opportunity for student-athletes to train and compete on a competitive, Division I women’s swimming and diving program while attending school to earn a college degree.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH – TEMPORARY PART TIME

Macalester College, a highly selective liberal arts college, seeks to hire an Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach to serve as a member of the coaching staff. The Assistant Swimming Coach will assist the Head Coach and the rest of the swimming and diving coaching staff in the leadership and direction of all phases of a successful and competitive program.

