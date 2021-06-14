Curzan Scratches 100 Back, Farris 200 Free On Day 2 Prelims of U.S. Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
16-year-old Claire Curzan has scratched out of the 100 back heats this morning, resting up for tonight’s loaded 100 fly final.
She’s one of a few key scratches out of the top 24 seeds this morning. 18-year-old Gretchen Walsh has also scratched that 100 back. She was 12th in the 100 fly semifinals last night, but is expected to have her best Olympic chances in the 50 free and 100 free later this week.
Harvard star Dean Farris has pared down his lineup, focusing in on the 100 back instead of the 200 free. Farris – among the best in history in the short course yards versions of both events – had entered both, but was expected to drop one of the two somewhere along the line. The 200 free offers more chances to make the Olympic team, with up to the top 6 earning Olympic roster spots in the final. But the 100 back is a much less loaded field.
2016 Olympian Jack Conger also scratched out of that 200 free. He was seeded just outside the circle-seeds in 26th.
A couple of high-seeded 400 freestylers dropped out of that race: #5 seed Erica Sullivan and #6 seed Ally McHugh. Both are more likely to make the team in the 800 or 1500 frees. McHugh was 5th in last night’s 400 IM final.
All scratches out of the circle-seeded heats for Day 2 Prelims:
Women’s 100 back:
- #6 Claire Curzan
- #13 Gretchen Walsh
Men’s 200 free:
- #4 Dean Farris
Women’s 100 breast:
Men’s 100 back:
Women’s 400 free:
- #5 Erica Sullivan
- #6 Ally McHugh
What? I don’t understand for Dean how that is a better choice?? 100 back is probably one of the most men’s competitive events in trials while 2 free is wide open rn.
100 back used to be very competitive for the men. Can’t say we’ve seen anything lately that could compete for a medal though.
Casas and Murphy?? Not to mention Michael Andrew is on point this meet.
Yeah I mean, the 100 back has 2 Olympic gold medalists in it while idk who the favorite is in the 200 free.
But I assume the actual swimmer making the decision has a bit more information regarding what events they’re set up to do better in.
I’m a huge Grevers fan but winning a gold medal many years ago doesn’t mean anything for this meet. If Lenny Krazelberg were in this event you wouldn’t be saying “There are 3 gold medalists in the 100 back! Better stay out of that race!”
Agree, on the surface the 200m Free was his best chance to make the team and that 100BK will be tough to beat out Casas or Murphy for a spot.
If only two spots made it in the 200 free I would understand Dean scratching it. I’m really confused why you would scratch it when you seemingly have such a good shot at a relay spot. I hope nothing is wrong.
I think he swam the 100 back more often than he did 200 free over the last year, right? (I might be misremembering but there was at least one meet where he did.)
But why wouldn’t you try for the relay spot? He was one of the favorites there. I hope everything’s ok
We think of Farris as a 200 freestyler because of his NCAA resume… but I think in long course meters, the 100s are a much better distance for him. I definitely thought he’d go for the 6 Olympic spots vs the 2, but I do think the 100 LCM back is probably a better event for him than the 200 LCM free.
When he choose the 100 back over the 200 free at 2019 NCAAs didn’t he say he did it because 100 back is his favorite race?
Good for him. At the end of the day do what makes you happy.
Conger putting all his chips into the fly basket seems like a bold move. Figured he could have at least a 1:46-mid in him again.
Agreed. I think MA could beat him in the 100 fly but I don’t think he will swim the final so Conger should be the favorite for 2nd.