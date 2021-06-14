Curzan Scratches 100 Back, Farris 200 Free On Day 2 Prelims of U.S. Trials

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

16-year-old Claire Curzan has scratched out of the 100 back heats this morning, resting up for tonight’s loaded 100 fly final.

She’s one of a few key scratches out of the top 24 seeds this morning. 18-year-old Gretchen Walsh has also scratched that 100 back. She was 12th in the 100 fly semifinals last night, but is expected to have her best Olympic chances in the 50 free and 100 free later this week.

Harvard star Dean Farris has pared down his lineup, focusing in on the 100 back instead of the 200 free. Farris – among the best in history in the short course yards versions of both events – had entered both, but was expected to drop one of the two somewhere along the line. The 200 free offers more chances to make the Olympic team, with up to the top 6 earning Olympic roster spots in the final. But the 100 back is a much less loaded field.

2016 Olympian Jack Conger also scratched out of that 200 free. He was seeded just outside the circle-seeds in 26th.

A couple of high-seeded 400 freestylers dropped out of that race: #5 seed Erica Sullivan and #6 seed Ally McHugh. Both are more likely to make the team in the 800 or 1500 frees. McHugh was 5th in last night’s 400 IM final.

All scratches out of the circle-seeded heats for Day 2 Prelims:

Women’s 100 back:

Men’s 200 free:

Women’s 100 breast:

none

Men’s 100 back:

none

Women’s 400 free: