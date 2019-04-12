Chalmers Answers Dressel’s 200 Free PB With New Lifetime Best 50 Free

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, April 7th – Friday, April 12th
- SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre
- LCM
As a reminder this meet is NOT a World Championships qualifying affair. The Australian World Championships Trials take place in June.
On the heels of American Caeleb Dressel firing off his fastest 200m free ever, in-season to boot, halfway around the world his speeding bullet rival Kyle Chalmers of Australia threw down a personal best of his own.
While competing on the final night of the 2019 Australian National Championships, 20-year-old Chalmers produced his quickest 50m freestyle to do date, a time of 22.07 to win the gold in South Australia at his home pool.
The 2016 100m free Olympic champion wrapped up his remarkable 4th national title at these championships with this win, having claimed the 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly throughout the 6-day competition.
Entering these Nationals, Chalmers’ personal best in this 50m free event rested at the 22.13 he threw down just this past January at the South Australian Open States. Prior to that, you’d have to go back to the 2016 and 2015 for his lifetime bests, which were 22.15 and 22.19, respectively. The latter time was logged en route to the gold at the 2015 World Junior Championships in Singapore. At that competition, Chalmers took home an incredible 7 medals, including double gold in the aforementioned 50m free and 100m free.
With his 22.07 tonight, Chalmers now inserts himself into the world rankings as the 11th fastest swimmer, fittingly just .01 ahead of Dressel.
2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE
VERGANI
21.53
|2
|Shinri
SHIOURA
|JPN
|21.67
|04/07
|3
|Benjamin
PROUD
|GBR
|21.71
|01/26
|4
|Maxim
LOBANOVSKIJ
|HUN
|21.79
|03/27
|5
|Michael
ANDREW
|USA
|21.94
|03/09
|5
|Nathan
ADRIAN
|USA
|21.94
|11/29
|7
|Luca
DOTTO
|ITA
|21.98
|04/02
|8
|Katsumi
NAKAMURA
|JPN
|22.05
|02/16
|9
|Leonardo
DEPLANO
|ITA
|22.06
|04/02
|9
|Kristian
GKOLOMEEV
|GRE
|22.06
|02/09
|11
|Kousuke
MATSUI
|JPN
|22.07
|04/08
|12
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|22.08
|03/09
|13
|Damian
WIERLING
|GER
|22.12
|03/23
|14
|Koushirou
SAKAI
|JPN
|22.13
|04/08
|14
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|22.13
|01/24
…and Dressel laughed at it…
1:46.03….(Chalmers may be laughing, too)
Chalmers has to be tapered.
Nope! Full facial hair and swimming 2.5k warmups…swimming through these Nationals. https://swimswam.com/king-kyle-says-some-of-my-skills-arent-world-class-yet/
Dressel is not rested lmao and just went 22.04 in prelims
Chalmers isn’t rested either (see my reply above)
You’re putting an insane amount of expectation and pressure on the guy saying he just swam a 47″4 with no rest… Also, facial hair and a long warm up means absolutely nothing in terms of being or not tapered.
False – please read my article linked. Chalmers says, “We’re trying to swim through this meet.”
Sure lol
Suspect he rested up a bit, but not a chance he tapered. H
That’s the same thing… we will see in the summer
And Titmus just split 53 on a relay…
Harkin almost dq’d the team with a +0.08 RT, she’ll have to work on that if she swims the breast leg in the future
Aside from that, Harkin swam well this week! Looking sharp.
Looks like we have the potential building for a lot of good swimming this summer!
Gee, the Chalmers-Dressel show has already begun. I’ll be laughing if somebody comes over the top of them both in the 100fr at Worlds!
I wouldn’t rule it out, look at the women’s 100 free in rio