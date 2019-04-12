Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chalmers Answers Dressel’s 200 Free PB With New Lifetime Best 50 Free

2019 AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As a reminder this meet is NOT a World Championships qualifying affair. The Australian World Championships Trials take place in June.

On the heels of American Caeleb Dressel firing off his fastest 200m free ever, in-season to boot, halfway around the world his speeding bullet rival Kyle Chalmers of Australia threw down a personal best of his own.

While competing on the final night of the 2019 Australian National Championships, 20-year-old Chalmers produced his quickest 50m freestyle to do date, a time of 22.07 to win the gold in South Australia at his home pool.

The 2016 100m free Olympic champion wrapped up his remarkable 4th national title at these championships with this win, having claimed the 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly throughout the 6-day competition.

Entering these Nationals, Chalmers’ personal best in this 50m free event rested at the 22.13 he threw down just this past January at the South Australian Open States. Prior to that, you’d have to go back to the 2016 and 2015 for his lifetime bests, which were 22.15 and 22.19, respectively. The latter time was logged en route to the gold at the 2015 World Junior Championships in Singapore. At that competition, Chalmers took home an incredible 7 medals, including double gold in the aforementioned 50m free and 100m free.

With his 22.07 tonight, Chalmers now inserts himself into the world rankings as the 11th fastest swimmer, fittingly just .01 ahead of Dressel.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 50 FREE

AndreaITA
VERGANI
04/02
21.53
2Shinri
SHIOURA		JPN21.6704/07
3Benjamin
PROUD		GBR21.7101/26
4Maxim
LOBANOVSKIJ		HUN21.7903/27
5Michael
ANDREW		USA21.9403/09
5Nathan
ADRIAN		USA21.9411/29
7Luca
DOTTO		ITA21.9804/02
8Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN22.0502/16
9Leonardo
DEPLANO		ITA22.0604/02
9Kristian
GKOLOMEEV		GRE22.0602/09
11Kousuke
MATSUI		JPN22.0704/08
12Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA22.0803/09
13Damian
WIERLING		GER22.1203/23
14Koushirou
SAKAI		JPN22.1304/08
14Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS22.1301/24
In This Story

17
Observer

…and Dressel laughed at it…

51 minutes ago
Loretta Race

1:46.03….(Chalmers may be laughing, too)

46 minutes ago
Mr Piano

Chalmers has to be tapered.

33 minutes ago
Loretta Race

Nope! Full facial hair and swimming 2.5k warmups…swimming through these Nationals. https://swimswam.com/king-kyle-says-some-of-my-skills-arent-world-class-yet/

17 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Dressel is not rested lmao and just went 22.04 in prelims

22 minutes ago
Loretta Race

Chalmers isn’t rested either (see my reply above)

16 minutes ago
Observer

You’re putting an insane amount of expectation and pressure on the guy saying he just swam a 47″4 with no rest… Also, facial hair and a long warm up means absolutely nothing in terms of being or not tapered.

9 minutes ago
Loretta Race

False – please read my article linked. Chalmers says, “We’re trying to swim through this meet.”

5 minutes ago
Hswimmer

Sure lol

4 minutes ago
Dee

Suspect he rested up a bit, but not a chance he tapered. H

1 minute ago
Hswimmer

That’s the same thing… we will see in the summer

16 seconds ago
Rafael

And Titmus just split 53 on a relay…

14 minutes ago
Old Man Chalmers

Harkin almost dq’d the team with a +0.08 RT, she’ll have to work on that if she swims the breast leg in the future

9 minutes ago
Loretta Race

Aside from that, Harkin swam well this week! Looking sharp.

5 minutes ago
Coach Mike 1952

Looks like we have the potential building for a lot of good swimming this summer!

7 minutes ago
Dee

Gee, the Chalmers-Dressel show has already begun. I’ll be laughing if somebody comes over the top of them both in the 100fr at Worlds!

5 minutes ago
Old Man Chalmers

I wouldn’t rule it out, look at the women’s 100 free in rio

2 minutes ago

