Belmonte Earns Second Worlds-Qualifying Event on Day 3 of Spanish Open

2019 Spanish Open Swimming Championship
- April 6th-10th, 2019
- Sabadell, Spain
- Long Course (50m)
- Meet Site
- Results/Psychs
- Prelims at 3:30am ET, Finals at 11:30am ET (9:30am/5:30pm in Spain)
After 3 days of the Spanish Open, Mireia Belmonte sealed her 4th victory of the meet and 2nd World Championship qualifying event in the women’s 1500 free. Belmonte won the event in a 16:13.20, now the 9th-fastest time in the world this year. Belmonte also has the final of the 200 IM and two swims of the 400 IM on Tuesday to earn another qualifying event.
Joining Belmonte on the Worlds roster in the 1500 free is Jimena Perez, who made her second Worlds team with her time of 16:19.32. Her time is also in the top 20 times in the world.
After claiming her spot on the Worlds team in semi-finals, Marina Garcia defended her top spot in the 200 breast, winning in a 2:25.35. In the semi-finals, Garcia was the top seed with a 2:24.06, which put her as the 6th-fastest performer in the event this year.
After taking down her own Spanish national record in the 50 breast, Jessica Vall is still empty of a worlds-qualifying event. During the semi-finals of the 50 breast, Vall took down her 2018 national mark with a 30.89, however, it was a tenth off of the worlds-qualifying time. In the final of the 200 breast, Vall took third with a 2:28.49, just behind Belgium-native Fanny Lecluyse (2:27.17). Tomorrow, Vall has one more chance to qualify for Worlds in the 100 breast.
More Day 3 Highlights:
- Frightening a 2009 super-suit record in the men’s 50 breast prelims was Bruno Ortiz. The 26-year-old scared the 10-year-old mark of 27.78 with his leading time of 27.84. In the semi-finals and final, however, Sergio Ortega Perez swam 27.98 twice and remained on top.
- Also cracking the top-20 in the world was men’s 200 fly champ Francisco Chacon. The 20-year-old’s winning time of 1:58.10 ties him for the 16th-fastest time in the world this year.
- In a tight race for the men’s 100 free final, Venezuelan Cristian Quintero out-touched Spaniard Miguel Ortiz by one one-hundredth 49.52 to 49.53.
- After failing to qualify for Worlds in the semi-finals, Hugo Gonzalez managed to claim a title in the 200 IM with a 2:02.29. In prelims, Gonzalez swam a 1:59.48, the 13th-fastest time in the world. However, in semi-finals Gonzalez failed to swim under the Worlds mark.
