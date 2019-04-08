Katie Posavec Commits to University of Mary Washington’s Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Bishop McDevitt High School’s Katie Posavec has committed to swim at the University of Mary Washington beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I’m extremely excited to continue my academic & swimming career at the University of Mary Washington! I’m blessed to have such an amazing support system of family, friends, coaches, & teammates who continually push me in and out of the pool. I can’t wait to call Fredericksburg home for the next 4 years! GO EAGLES!!”

In the summer, Katie swims for Heatherfield Swim Team and in the winter she swims for Palmyra Aquatic Club. Posavec’s 100 breast time will make her the team’s 3rd fastest athlete in the event. At the 2019 Capital Athletic Conference Championships, her top times would have placed her in the A-final for the 100 breast, and the B-finals for the 200 IM, 200 breast, and 100 back.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:09.87

200 breast – 2:40.94

200 IM 2:23.57

100 back – 1:09.22

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster