Jessica Vall Breaks Own 50 BR Spanish National Record at Spanish Open

2019 Spanish Open Swimming Championship

April 6th-10th, 2019

Sabadell, Spain

Long Course (50m)

Meet Site

Results/Psychs

Prelims at 3:30am ET, Finals at 11:30am ET (9:30am/5:30pm in Spain)

In the opening two days of the 2019 Spanish Open Swimming Championship, Jessica Vall broke her own open championship and Spanish national record in the 50 breast with a 30.89. Her leading semifinals time is just outside the top 5 in the world this year. Vall’s previous record of 31.10 was set at last year’s Spanish Open meet in Malaga. Later in the finals, however, Belgium’s Fanny Lecluyse defeated Vall by 0.04 seconds and won with a 31.47.

Breaking the women’s 200 back open championship record was Africa Zamorano, who took the top spot in prelims with a 2:09.60. Her time just dipped under her old open record by one one-hundredth, which was also set at last year’s Spanish Open. In the final, Zamorano remained on top with a 2:09.63, winning by nearly 4 seconds.

Along with Vall’s Spanish record and Zamorano’s open championship record, 6 junior championship records were also broken in the first 2 days of the meet.

Men’s 200 Breast: Carles Coll – 2:14.77

– 2:14.77 Women’s 100 Free: Ainhoa Campabadal – 56.49

– 56.49 Women’s 400 Free Relay: Gredos San Diego (Lanza, Garcia, Cogswell, Ortega)- 3:53.53

Women’s 100 Back: Paula Rodriguez – 1:02.41

– 1:02.41 Women’s 200 Breast: Alba Vazquez – 2:27.65

– 2:27.65 Women’s 400 Medley Relay: Gredos San Diego (Beesmans, Ortega, Lahrach, Lanza)- 4:14.13

Winning three events thus far is Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte. Belmonte first topped the women’s 800 free timed final with a 8:32.29. On day 2, Belmonte took home wins in the 400 free and 200 fly. Belmonte first won the 400 free in a 4:09.56, which just entered the top 25 times in the world this year. In the 200 fly, Belmonte also won with a 2:11.05.

More highlights from the first 2 days of the championship include: