Liendo Closes Trials With Canadian 50 Free NAG In 22.69

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Joshua Liendo of the North York Aquatic Club closed a very successful Canadian Trials with a new 15-17 National Age Group Record in the men’s 50 freestyle.

Liendo finished fourth in the final in a time of 22.69, breaking Yuri Kisil‘s record of 22.81 set at the 2013 World Junior Championships in Dubai. Liendo had just missed the record in the heats in a time of 22.84 after coming into the competition with a lifetime best of 23.22.

This is Liendo’s third NAG of the meet, also doing so in the 100 free and 100 fly.

In the 100 free, his 49.71 took down Hassaan Abdel-Khalik‘s 2009 record of 49.76, and he broke Josiah Binnema‘s 53.86 from 2015 in the 100 fly in both the prelims (53.11) and the final (52.83).

Liendo also set a new best time in the 50 fly, placing fourth in 24.41, as he went 4-for-4 in terms of PBs for the meet.

Kisil won the men’s 50 tonight in a time of 22.23, followed by Will Pisani (22.30) and Mehdi Ayoubi (22.50).