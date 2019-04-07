2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Rectectv)
- Live Stream (CBC Sports)
- Sunday Finals Heat Sheet
The final night of action in Toronto will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, and the fastest heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free.
Sydney Pickrem seeks a third National title in the women’s 200 IM, while Kayla Sanchez potentially looks to add two individual events to her Worlds schedule (swimming both the 200 IM and 50 free) after qualifying in the 400 and 800 free relays earlier.
On the men’s side, Pan Pac bronze medalist Yuri Kisil comes in looking to hit the ‘A’ cut in the 50 free after missing it in the 100.
Women’s 150 IM – Para
Aly Van Wyck-Smart (SM2) dropped over 23 seconds from her prelim swim to win the women’s para 150 IM in 4:50.33.
Women’s 200 IM – Para
Men’s 200 IM – Para
WOMEN’S 200 IM Final
- Canadian Record: 2:09.07, Sydney Pickrem, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:13.03
MEN’S 200 IM Final
- Canadian Record: 1:59.19, Keith Beavers, 2008
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:00.22
WOMEN’S 800 FREE Timed Final
- Canadian Record: 8:20.02, Brittany Maclean, 2014
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 8:38.56
Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final
- Canadian Record: 14:39.63, Ryan Cochrane, 2012
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 15:07.38
WOMEN’S 50 FREE Final
- Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04
MEN’S 50 FREE Final
- Canadian Record: 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18
Gotta love how the Canadians accept & respect the Para Athletes by combining their championships. Helps create that “homey” feeling I mentioned in another post.