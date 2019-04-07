Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The final night of action in Toronto will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, and the fastest heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free.

Sydney Pickrem seeks a third National title in the women’s 200 IM, while Kayla Sanchez potentially looks to add two individual events to her Worlds schedule (swimming both the 200 IM and 50 free) after qualifying in the 400 and 800 free relays earlier.

On the men’s side, Pan Pac bronze medalist Yuri Kisil comes in looking to hit the ‘A’ cut in the 50 free after missing it in the 100.

Women’s 150 IM – Para

Aly Van Wyck-Smart (SM2) dropped over 23 seconds from her prelim swim to win the women’s para 150 IM in 4:50.33.

Women’s 200 IM – Para

Men’s 200 IM – Para

WOMEN’S 200 IM Final

  • Canadian Record: 2:09.07, Sydney Pickrem, 2018
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:13.03

MEN’S 200 IM Final

  • Canadian Record: 1:59.19, Keith Beavers, 2008
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:00.22

WOMEN’S 800 FREE Timed Final

  • Canadian Record: 8:20.02, Brittany Maclean, 2014
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 8:38.56

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

  • Canadian Record: 14:39.63, Ryan Cochrane, 2012
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 15:07.38

WOMEN’S 50 FREE Final

  • Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck, 2018
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

MEN’S 50 FREE Final

  • Canadian Record: 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009
  • FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PARA

Men’s 50 Free – Para

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Coach Mike 1952

Gotta love how the Canadians accept & respect the Para Athletes by combining their championships. Helps create that “homey” feeling I mentioned in another post.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
48 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!