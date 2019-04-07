2019 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The final night of action in Toronto will feature the 200 IM, 50 free, and the fastest heats of the women’s 800 and men’s 1500 free.

Sydney Pickrem seeks a third National title in the women’s 200 IM, while Kayla Sanchez potentially looks to add two individual events to her Worlds schedule (swimming both the 200 IM and 50 free) after qualifying in the 400 and 800 free relays earlier.

On the men’s side, Pan Pac bronze medalist Yuri Kisil comes in looking to hit the ‘A’ cut in the 50 free after missing it in the 100.

Women’s 150 IM – Para

Aly Van Wyck-Smart (SM2) dropped over 23 seconds from her prelim swim to win the women’s para 150 IM in 4:50.33.

Women’s 200 IM – Para

Men’s 200 IM – Para

WOMEN’S 200 IM Final

Canadian Record: 2:09.07, Sydney Pickrem , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:13.03

MEN’S 200 IM Final

Canadian Record: 1:59.19, Keith Beavers, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:00.22

WOMEN’S 800 FREE Timed Final

Canadian Record: 8:20.02, Brittany Maclean, 2014

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 8:38.56

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

Canadian Record: 14:39.63, Ryan Cochrane, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 15:07.38

WOMEN’S 50 FREE Final

Canadian Record: 24.26, Taylor Ruck , 2018

, 2018 FINA ‘A’ Cut: 25.04

MEN’S 50 FREE Final

Canadian Record: 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 22.18

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PARA

Men’s 50 Free – Para