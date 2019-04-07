Sydney Pickrem Lowers Canadian 200 IM Record In 2:08.71

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Sydney Pickrem broke her Canadian Record to win the women’s 200 IM during the final session of the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto.

Pickrem touched in a time of 2:08.71, improving on the 2:09.07 she did at last summer’s Pan Pacific Championships where she won silver. That swim had broken the record she set at the 2017 World Championships (2:09.17).

Looking at the splits of all three races, the biggest difference maker tonight was the backstroke leg:

Pickrem, 2017 Worlds Pickrem, 2018 Pan Pacs Pickrem, 2019 Trials 28.65 28.48 28.39 1:01.58 (32.93) 1:01.47 (32.99) 1:00.83 (32.44) 1:38.46 (36.88) 1:38.33 (36.86) 1:37.66 (36.83) 2:09.17 (30.71) 2:09.07 (30.74) 2:08.71 (31.05)

In terms of the world rankings, Pickrem moves into 2nd for the 2018-19 season, trailing world record holder and reigning Olympic and World champion Katinka Hosszu (2:08.55).

The 21-year-old now has three individual events on her schedule for the World Championships, having also won the 200 breast (2:22.63) and 400 IM (4:35.15) here at the Trials. Her 200 breast swim was also a new personal best.

Kelsey Wog, who finished 2nd to Pickrem in that 200 breast, was the runner-up to her once again as her 2:10.72 gets under the FINA ‘A’ cut and gives her a second event for the World Championships.