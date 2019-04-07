Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kushagra Rawat Tokyo 2020 Ke Behad Karib – Indian Swimming News

Olympics Ke Liye 800m Freestyle Ka B Time 08:08.54 And FINA World Championships 2019 Ke Liye 08:10.91 Hai And Indian Distance Swimmer Kushagra Rawat Ne Dono FINA World Championships And Olympics 2020 Ke Liye B Cut Ko Hasil Kar Liya Hai. Kushagra Rawat Delhi Me Apni Training SAI Glenmark TIDM Kar Rhe Hai. Bangkok Me Ho Rhi Speedo Thailand Age Group Me Kushagra Ne 800m Freestyle Ko 08:07.99 Ke Sath Krte Hue Indian Fastest Time To Diya Hi Iske Sath Sath FINA World Championships 2019 And Olympic 2020 Ke Liye B Cut Bhi Hasil Kar Liya. 400m Freestyle Me Bhi Kushagra Ne World Championships Ke Liye B Cut Time Ko Hasil Kar Liya. 400m Freestyle Me Kushagra Ki Timing 03:56.10 Rhi And World Championships Ke Liye Jo B Cut Time Hai Wo 03:56.10 Ka Hai. – Nilesh Shetty Dwara Bheji Gyi News

