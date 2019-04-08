Polish National Teamer Weronika Górecka Commits to Akron

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Weronika Gorecka from Warsaw, Poland has committed to swim for the University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2019.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to University of Akron. I loved the campus and how coaches and team made me feel so welcomed. I was very impressed with the academics and training facilities and I cannot wait to be a part of the team! Go Zips!💙💛”

Gorecka competes for the club team AZS-AWF Warszawa where she specializes mainly in backstroke. Last May at the 2018 Polish National Championships, she won the girls’ 14-and-older 200 back, notching a PB of 2:13.35, placed 5th in the 100 back, and was 15th in the 50 back. The previous summer she swam at the XXIII National Youth Olympics and earned a silver medal in the 17-18 50 back with a PB of 30.29.

Gorecka has represented Poland on the international stage. At 2016 European Juniors, she was a finalist in the 200 back. She also competed at 2018 European Championships as well as on the Mare Nostrum circuit.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 back – 30.29 (26.74)

100 back – 1:03.46 (56.09)

200 back – 2:13.35 (1:57.97)

Gorecka would have scored in the A final of the 200 back and the B final of the 100 back at 2019 MAC Championships. She will arrive just as senior Sadie Fazekas, who set the MAC record in the 100 back, graduates, and she’ll overlap three years with 200 back A-finalist Avery Movold. Gorecka will join Alivia Farber, Alyssa Riker, Olivia DeRodes, Rachel Schiffli, Sara Bozso, and Victoria Kaufman in the Zips’ class of 2023.

