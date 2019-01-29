Hungarian Jr National Bronze Medalist Sara Bozso Commits to Akron

Sára Bozsó from Kaposvár, Hungary signed an NLI to swim at the University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Alivia Farber, Alyssa Riker, Olivia DeRodes, Rachel Schiffli, and Victoria Kaufman in the class of 2023.

“I am really excited and honored to announce that I will continue my academic and swimming career at University of Akron. Brian and Hannah are very qualified and wondrous coaches. I chose Akron Zips because they have strong results. Girls do great job in the swimmingpool and in the classroom too. I am waiting to join ZIP family. My dream comes true. GO ZIPS!”

Bozso is a senior at Munkacsy Mihaly High School. She swims for Kaposvari Adorjan SE. In 2017, she finished 4th in the 100m breast at Hungarian Long Course Nationals Championships and took home the bronze medal in the 100m breast (1:12.44) at Hungarian Junior Nationals. In October she competed at the FINA World Cup Series in Budapest where she notched personal bests in the SCM 100 breast (1:10.1) and 200 breast (2:31.2). A month later she swam at Hungarian Short Course National Championships, making 7 finals and improving her PBs in the SCM 50 breast (32.42), 100 breast (1:09.09), and 400 free (4:25.92).

Akron women’s swimming and diving has won the MAC Championships 5 years in a row and have qualified for NCAAs 3 years in a row. Bozso’s best times would have added to the Zips’ fortunes at 2018 MAC Championships in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast. She will join a strong breaststroke group led by current sophomores Paula Garcia and Annie Lochridge, both of whom scored in the A finals of the 100/200 breast at the 2018 conference meet.

LCM times:

50m breast – 33.09 (28.90)

100m breast – 1:11.58 (1:02.68)

200m breast – 2:35.5 (2:16.5)

100m free – 59.9 (52.5)

400m free – 4:31.6 (5:04.3)

800m free – 9:16.33 (10:23.33)

SCM times:

50m breast – 32.42 (29.20)

100m breast – 1:09.09 (1:02.24)

200m breast – 2:31.23 (2:16.24)

400m free – 4:25.92 (5:03.90)