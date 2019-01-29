West Virginia Secures 2023 Commitment from Harvey Culbert

Reynoldsburg, Ohio’s Harvey Culbert has announced he will be attending West Virginia University starting next fall. He will suit up for the WVU men’s swimming and diving team with fellow class of 2023 commits Conrad Molinaro and Hunter Armstrong. Culbert is a senior at Reynoldsburg High School. He placed 14th in the 100 breast (57.90) and 16th in the 200 IM (1:55.87) at the 2018 Ohio State High School Division I State Championships during his junior year.

Culbert swims year-round with Greater Columbus Swim Team Of Ohio. He competed at 2018 Winter Nationals in the LCM 100 breast and 200 breast. His best times in those events come from last summer. He placed 2nd in the 200 breast (2:22.43) and 10th in the 100 breast (1:06.54) at Richmond Futures. At Columbus Sectionals, he earned PBs in the 50 breast (30.88), 100 breast (1:06.50), 100 fly (1:03.74), and 200 IM (2:14.04) while finaling in all his events.

Culbert also had a strong showing at Akron Sectionals last spring, improving his lifetime bests in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM. West Virginia had good depth in breaststroke last year. The Mountaineers claimed four lanes in the A final of the 200 breast at Big 12 Championships, but they either graduated last year or are seniors this year (including Jake Armstrong and Tristen Di Sibio, both of whom swam the 100/200 breaststroke events at 2018 NCAAs as juniors). Culbert, therefore, will be a welcome addition to the WVU lineup as they turn over their roster. He would have scored at Big 12s in the B final of the 200 breast with current junior Jack Portmann, and in the B final of the 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:03.77

100 breast – 57.40

400 IM – 4:04.36

200 IM – 1:54.72

Congrats to Harvey Culbert (Swimming – West Virginia U.) and Caitlyn McKean (Soccer – ODU) on Signing today! More Raider student-athletes are scheduled to sign their official LOI in the coming days #reynproud pic.twitter.com/rawVhybp45 — Reynoldsburg Raiders (@rburgraiders) November 14, 2018