Canada Names 25 To 2019 World Championship Team

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

April 3-7, 2019

Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON

LCM (50m)

Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET

Canada has named 25 swimmers to their roster for the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The athletes competed over five days at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto vying for spots on the team.

The women’s team will be comprised of 12 swimmers, led by reigning 100 back world champion Kylie Masse, current 100 free Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak, and 2018 Commonwealth and Pan Pac gold medalist Taylor Ruck.

Women’s Roster

Women Event(s) Qualified Kylie Masse 100/200 BK Taylor Ruck 100/200 FR, 100/200 BK Sydney Pickrem 200 BR, 200/400 IM Kelsey Wog 200 BR, 200 IM Mackenzie Padington 400/800/1500 FR Penny Oleksiak 100/200 FR Kayla Sanchez 400/800 FR-R Maggie MacNeil 100 FLY, 400 FR-R Kierra Smith 100 BR Emily Overholt 400 IM Rebecca Smith 100 FLY, 800 FR-R Emma O’Croinin 400 FR

The men will actually send more athletes to Gwangju than the women with 13 making the team.

There were four who were added at the conclusion of the meet after not qualifying automatically with either a top-2 finish and FINA ‘A’ cut in an Olympic event or finishing top-4 in the 100 or 200 freestyle.

Richard Funk and Josiah Binnema were added for the 400 medley relay as winners of the 100 breast and 100 fly respectively, while Gabe Mastromatteo and Joshua Liendo (the runners-up in those events) were also added to the roster. Liendo also finished 5th in the 100 free, so he’s an option for the 400 free relay as well.