Canada Names 25 To 2019 World Championship Team

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 3-7, 2019
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
Canada has named 25 swimmers to their roster for the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The athletes competed over five days at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto vying for spots on the team.
The women’s team will be comprised of 12 swimmers, led by reigning 100 back world champion Kylie Masse, current 100 free Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak, and 2018 Commonwealth and Pan Pac gold medalist Taylor Ruck.
Women’s Roster
|Women
|Event(s) Qualified
|Kylie Masse
|100/200 BK
|Taylor Ruck
|100/200 FR, 100/200 BK
|Sydney Pickrem
|200 BR, 200/400 IM
|Kelsey Wog
|200 BR, 200 IM
|Mackenzie Padington
|400/800/1500 FR
|Penny Oleksiak
|100/200 FR
|Kayla Sanchez
|400/800 FR-R
|Maggie MacNeil
|100 FLY, 400 FR-R
|Kierra Smith
|100 BR
|Emily Overholt
|400 IM
|Rebecca Smith
|100 FLY, 800 FR-R
|Emma O’Croinin
|400 FR
The men will actually send more athletes to Gwangju than the women with 13 making the team.
There were four who were added at the conclusion of the meet after not qualifying automatically with either a top-2 finish and FINA ‘A’ cut in an Olympic event or finishing top-4 in the 100 or 200 freestyle.
Richard Funk and Josiah Binnema were added for the 400 medley relay as winners of the 100 breast and 100 fly respectively, while Gabe Mastromatteo and Joshua Liendo (the runners-up in those events) were also added to the roster. Liendo also finished 5th in the 100 free, so he’s an option for the 400 free relay as well.
|Men
|Event(s) Qualified
|Markus Thormeyer
|100 FR, 100/200 BK, 800 FR-R
|Yuri Kisil
|400 FR-R
|Will Pisani
|400 FR-R
|Carson Olafson
|400/800 FR-R
|Tristan Cote
|400 IM
|Cole Pratt
|200 BK
|Alexander Pratt
|800 FR-R
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|800 FR-R
|Mack Darragh
|200 FLY
|Richard Funk
|400 MR
|Josiah Binnema
|400 MR
|Joshua Liendo
|Gabe Mastromatteo
I feel badly for the 7 women with the Fina “A” cut not going. Their time will come.
Those last two guys make no sense at all. Why not just have them do pan ams and world juniors. What would they swim at world champs. It’s not like the guys relay can afford not to put their four best swimmer in heats.
Mastromatteo will be a good backup goalie to Richard Funk. If Funk happened to go down that would wreck any chances of qualifying M4x100 medley and mixed 4×100 medley for Tokyo next year.
No Acevedo! Not that he deserved it but has to be disappointed that he made Rio 3 years ago but hasn’t progressed. They took two youngsters as alternates.