12-Year Old Summer McIntosh Breaks 800 Free NAG Record by 12 Seconds

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

12-year old Summer McIntosh finished 7th on Sunday at the Canadian Swimming Trials in the 800 free, and in the process re-broke her own National Age Group Record in the event.

Earlier this year, McIntnosh broke a 45-year old National Age Group Record in the event by more than 5 seconds when she swam a 9:07.16. On Sunday, she took that epic record to another level: swimming an 8:55.30.

Comparative Record Splits:

OLD RECORD 100M SPLIT 200M SPLIT 400M SPLIT NEW RECORD 100M SPLIT 200M SPLIT 400M SPLIT
100 1:05.94 100 1:04.83
200 1:09.86 2:15.80 200 1:07.77 2:12.60
300 1:09.30 300 1:07.85
400 1:09.29 2:18.59 4:34.39 400 1:07.41 2:15.26 4:27.86
500 1:08.89 500 1:07.52
600 1:09.05 2:17.94 600 1:07.60 2:15.12
700 1:08.60 700 1:07.03
800 1:06.23 2:14.83 4:32.77 800 1:05.29 2:12.32 4:27.44
TOTAL TIME 9:07.16 TOTAL TIME 8:55.30

McIntosh was faster on each 100 by at least a second, save for the closing lap where she was ‘only’ .93 seconds faster than her old record-breaking swim. The time is .13 seconds faster than Isabella Rongione’s American National Age Group Record in the event: 8:55.43. She also undercuts the boys’ 11-12 record of 9:04.82 that was set by Nicolas Richards in 1971.

McIntosh has now broken National Age Group Records in every event that she’s swum at the meet.

McIntosh’s Other Results from this meet:

  • 400 IM – 4:50.21 (NAG Record)
  • 200 fly – 2:15.24 (NAG Record)
  • 200 IM – 2:20.98 (NAG Record)

