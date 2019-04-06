Summer McIntosh Lowers Canadian 200 Fly 11-12 NAG In Prelims

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Summer McIntosh set another 11-12 Canadian Age Group Record during day four prelims of the Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto, this time dropping the 200 fly mark.

The 12-year-old standout posted a time of 2:16.02, lowering the record of 2:17.29 she set just over a month ago at the Ontario Provincial Championships. She was eighth fastest overall in the heats, advancing into the ‘A’ final as the sixth fastest Canadian.

When McIntosh first broke the record, she took down Joy Jiang‘s 2:19.86 set in 2016.

Earlier in the meet the Etobicoke Swim Club member broke her 400 IM record in both prelims and finals, bringing her time from Provincials down from 4:53.10 to 4:50.21 to take ninth. When she first set the record, she lowered Joanne Malar‘s mark from 1975 by close to ten seconds.

Jing Wen Quah of Singapore (2:12.44) and Kathrin Demler of Germany (2:12.76) were the two fastest swimmers in the event this morning, but as international swimmers they’ll be relegated to the ‘B’ final tonight.

Danielle Hanus (2:12.86), Mary-Sophie Harvey (2:12.88) and Mabel Zavaros (2:14.02) are the top-3 qualifiers for the ‘A’ final.