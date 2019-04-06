Why Swimming Downhill in Open Water Won’t Work

Courtesy: Eney Jones

In 1936, Popular Science Monthly described Ralph Flanagan’s secret to swimming success as lying low in the water with his head and shoulders level with the surface. But that is the opposite of what Sakamoto saw.

“Flanagan kept his shoulders and head high in the water, almost as high as Johnny Weissmuller used to do. Flanagan looked like a hydroplane, his upper body rising like the hull of a boat and then moving faster and higher and gaining momentum until his body skimmed over the obstacles of the waves he himself created as he moved and over the bow wave in front of him, seemingly without effort. In fact, Flanagan was so high in the water, it appeared as though he might take off in the air, although he never did.” Excerpt from The Three Year Swim Club, by Julie Checkoway

Very often on pool decks around the world you hear the phrase SWIM DOWNHILL. While I think this is to denote ease, quite the opposite is true. I had always wondered where this catch phrase originated. At my job in the swim flume at the University of Colorado Sports Medicine and Human Performance Laboratory, a client came in and asked me to teach him Navy Seal Swimming (Sea, Air, Land). I replied that I did not know how, to which he instructed me to watch the following video. At 2 minutes and 38 seconds into this video, I got my answer on swimming downhill. This is where the phrase, the teaching, the misnomer, had been coming from. The man continues to say that if you lift your chest, your legs sink. The last I checked my legs were connected to my core so if I wanted to lift them I could engage my core. Navy Seals are in the water a long time, they are trying not to be seen, and not to get shot.

In open water, we want to SEE and be SEEN; we want to swim fast, easily (at least I do). We want to sight. We want to be aware of our surroundings. Water is much denser than air. You can swim low but it is harder. Eight hundred times harder in fact. In open water I want the following:

A proud lifted super hero chest (which will naturally make head and back higher)

Stretching the chest to make breathing easier

An engaged taunt core

A neutral neck

Eyes 45 degrees forward

Swim high on the surface of the water

Dryland exercises to get more out of you core that would allow lift:

Planking

Lying on your stomach, hands behind your head, lifting upper back

Lying on your stomach lifting both up – Locust in yoga (Shalabhasana)

At the World Cup 10k swim in Rosario, Argentina, last February where this next video was taken, check out the swimmers’ body positions. Video courtesy of German Vache.

IV Juegos Suramericanos de Playa Rosario 201910 km #OpenWaterSwimming Posted by Germán Vaché on Sunday, March 17, 2019

There is so much we can learn from the Navy Seals. Their training is probably the toughest in the world. We can admire their stamina, their leadership skills and their ability to work as a team; but swimming downhill is not one of them.

About Eney Jones

Eney Jones has achieved remarkably diverse success as a leading pool, open water and Ironman triathlon swimmer.