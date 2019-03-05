Summer McIntosh Highlights Ontario Provincials With Five 11-12 NAGs

2019 Spring Ontario Swimming Championships

February 28 – March 3, 2019

Etobicoke, Ontario

LCM

Summer McIntosh smashed five individual long course Canadian National Age Group records in the girls 11-12 age group over the weekend at the 2019 Spring Ontario Championships in her home pool at the Etobicoke Olympium.

Despite having an exceptional performance over the entire meet, her 400 IM swim in particular stands out. The 12-year-old clocked a time of 4:53.10, smashing the 11-12 NAG by close to ten seconds. The previous record belonged to three-time Olympian Joanne Malar, who had been 5:02.71 back in 1988.

That swim put McIntosh 2nd overall in the 14 & under age group, trailing only teammate Katrina Bellio who broke the 13-14 NAG in a time of 4:48.90.

McIntosh also nailed down 11-12 NAGs in the 400 free (4:25.30), 200 back (2:19.78), 200 fly (2:17.29), and the 200 IM (2:19.92).

In the 800 free relay, Bellio (2:04.56 anchor) and McIntosh (2:08.75 lead-off) teamed up with Elan Daley (2:08.67) and Jade Lo (2:11.75) to set a new 13-14 record in 8:33.73, breaking the Markham Aquatic Club’s old mark of 8:37.13 from 2015.

The 13-14 Etobicoke boys also took down a record in the 400 medley relay, as Charlie Kwinter (1:03.22), Winters Xia (1:09.05), Kevin Zhang (59.75), and Tristan Sieluzycki (55.11) combined for a final time of 4:07.13, edging past the mark of 4:07.33 set by Etobicoke at the 2015 Canadian Age Group Championships.

