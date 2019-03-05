Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NAIA National Championships – Day 4 Photo Vault

2019 NAIA National Championships

SwimSwam is grateful to University of the Cumberlands Sports Information Director Tommy Chasanoff for the outstanding photos from the 2019 NAIA National Championships.

Women’s team champion SCAD Savannah. Photo courtesy of Tommy Chasanoff

Women’s 2nd place team Keiser. Photo courtesy of Tommy Chasanoff

Women’s 3rd place team Cumberlands. Photo courtesy of Tommy Chasanoff

Men’s team champion Keiser. Photo courtesy of Tommy Chasanoff

Men’s 2nd place team SCAD Savannah. Photo courtesy of Tommy Chasanoff

Men’s 3rd place team Lindenwood-Belleville. Photo courtesy of Tommy Chasanoff

 

“The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.
In 2000, the NAIA reaffirmed its purpose to enhance the character building aspects of sport. Through Champions of Character, the NAIA seeks to create an environment in which every student-athlete, coach, official and spectator is committed to the true spirit of competition through five core values.”

