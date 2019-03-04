Stars Turn Out for Pro Swim Series – Des Moines (PSYCH SHEETS)

2019 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines

March 6th-9th, 2019

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, Iowa

LCM (50m) pool

Psych Sheets

After participation numbers were way down at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee in January, time standards for this weekend’s stop #2 were significantly softened. The result? A dramatic decrease in women’s entries from Knoxville, and a mixed bag, but mostly more entries, in men’s events.

A few examples:

Knoxville Des Moines Women’s 100 Free 62 41 Men’s 100 Free 57 66 Women’s 100 Breast 42 33 Men’s 100 Breast 41 43 Women’s 100 Back 51 29 Men’s 100 Back 33 33 Women’s 1500 Free 19 12 Men’s 1500 Free 20 18

Many of the women’s events have now shrunk to the point that D finals will not be filled.

The smaller numbers doesn’t seem to have dissuaded the stars from coming, however, as a number of huge names will be in attendance for the m eThat includes Egyptian Olympian Farida Osman, who has now had some time to settle in under Sergio Lopez in the new pro training group at Virginia Tech.

She’ll swim the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly, and 100 fly. That 100 fly should be among the best races in the meet: the field includes Olympic silver medalist Penny Oleksiak from Canada, World Championship bronze medalist Kelsi Dalhia from the United States, Amanda Kendall, Germany’s Aliena Schmidtke, and Great Britain’s Charlotte Atkinson. Aside from Kendall, everyone in that group was ranked as their country’s best in the 100 fly in 2018.

On the men’s side, Caeleb Dressel will swim his first long course events since Pan Pacs, which compared to expectation and the standard he set in 2017 were a disappointment. He’s entered in the 50/100/200 free, the 50/100 breaststroke, and the 50/100 fly, though Dressel’s scratch history indicates that he probably won’t swim all of those events. The 100 breast, where he’s seeded 26th, will bring the most interest. He was for a time the fastest yards breaststroke swimmer in history, though he’s never swum the event at a season-ending full-taper meet. His best time in long course, done in 2015, is 1:02.26.

Other Noteworthy Names: