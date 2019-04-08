Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

18 Swimmers Named To Canada’s Para World Championship Team

2019 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

  • April 3-7, 2019
  • Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, ON
  • LCM (50m)
  • Prelims/Finals: 9:30 am / 6:00 pm ET
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

In addition to announcing their roster for the 2019 FINA World Championships, Swimming Canada also named their team for the World Para Swimming Championships at the conclusion of the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto.

The team is comprised of 18 athletes, five men and 13 women.

Headlining the women’s team is three-time Paralympic gold medalist and two-time World Champion Aurelie Rivard, who won three events (50 free, 100 free, 400 free) over the course of the meet.

Shelby Newkirk is another notable name on the team after setting a new S7 100 back world record on day one of the meet in a time of 1:19.99.

2016 Paralympic medalist Nicolas-Guy Turbide and Alexander Elliot (who won four events here) highlight the men’s team.

Women Men
Camille Berube Matthew Cabraja
Morgan Bird Alexander Elliot
Daniele Dorris James Leroux
Sabrina Duchesne Nicolas-Guy Turbide
Nikita Ens Zachary Zona
Danielle Kisser
Justine Morrier
Shelby Newkirk
Aurelie Rivard
Tess Routliffe
Katarina Roxon
Abi Tripp
Aly Van Wyck-Smart

The 2019 Para World Championships are being held across seven events in seven different countries and will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Paralympics.

