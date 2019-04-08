Legendary Water Polo Coach Ted Newland Passes Away at 91

The first NCAA water polo coach to accumulate 700 wins and the man who led the UC Irvine men to three national titles and six NCAA runnerup finishes, Edward “Ted” Newland, passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday.

Newland led the Anteaters to a 714-345-5 record in 39 seasons, including 21 NCAA berths. His squad won the national crown in 1970, 1982 and 1989. The 1982 team went a perfect 30-0.

Newland was dubbed NCAA Water Polo Coach of the Year four times and earned conference Coach of the Year nods nine times.

Under Newland’s charge, 69 UCI players collectively earned 111 All-America accolades. Eleven went on play in the Olympic Games.

For his efforts, which also included three NCAA Division II swimming championships in the 1970s, Newland garnered the UCI Medal, the university’s highest honor, in 2007. The medal is awarded to individuals who have ‘made extraordinary contributions to the university’s mission of teaching, research and public service.’

Current UCI men’s head coach Marc Hunt, who played for the Anteaters and acted as an assistant coach until taking over the team in 2005 when Newland retired at age 77, remembered his mentor as more than a coach.

“Newland inspired integrity and demanded excellence from all of his ‘sons’,” Hunt said in a UCI press release announcing Newland’s passing. “He taught us to set lofty goals and exemplified the toughness it takes to achieve.

“If you earned it, the Old Man gave you love. His ability to give love was unique to his character and resulted in loyalty. As an educator, coach, mentor and friend, Newland’s impact exceeds well past the scope of our sport. He was a maker of men and a truly great man.”

Newland’s impact on UC Irvine also reaches the women’s water polo program, which is ranked #8 nationally, as head coach Dan Klatt also was a player under the legend.

“Coach Newland was the Godfather of UCI Water Polo and a legend in the water polo community,” Klatt said. “Both before his passing and after, it is a daily goal of mine to instill the most important values he represented in the student-athletes that I am fortunate enough to coach. I am forever thankful for the life lessons he gave to me and the community I have become a part of as a result of his faith in me.”

Newland’s coaching tree reaches far beyond UC Irvine as Stanford men’s water polo coach John Vargas was a member of the 1982 national champion team.

Newland’s acclaim also came from time in the international and high school ranks. All told, he notched more than 5,300 wins. The 1954 Occidental College graduate founded programs at Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar High School, before coming to UCI in 1966.

On the international stage, Newland coached the United States at both the World University Games (1999, 1995, 1991, 1979 and 1973) and the Pan American Games.

For his efforts, Newland gained membership to the U.S. Water Polo Hall of Fame in 1995, the Occidental College Hall of Fame in 1996 and the UC Irvine Hall of Fame in 1999.