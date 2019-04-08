Colorado Diver Madison Gray Commits to Cal-State Bakersfield

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Colorado diver Madison Gray, from Parker, Colorado, has chosen California State Bakersfield of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) as her home for the next four years committing for the 2019 signing class. She is currently a senior at Legend High School (CO) where she won the school’s Titan Award, twice, given to the top student-athlete and dives club for the Altitude Diving Club.

Gray was originally a dancer and cheerleader her freshman year, but an injury forced her to transfer those same skills into the pool as a swimmer and diver for the Lady Titans. She made the adjustment flawlessly qualifying for the AAU Red, White and Blue Nationals as well as USA Diving Zones last year. Now, she will take these skills to the Pacific coast and Roadrunners diving coach Melissa Gore.

“I have recently committed to CSUB to be apart of their swim and dive team. What I loved about my visit to CSUB was the atmosphere of the team. I felt so welcomed. I was very nervous for my recruit trip, but as soon as I walked on the pool deck I knew I was home. I am so excited to be a roadrunner!!”

Despite being in the sport for less than four years, Gray has quickly climbed the rankings to becoming one of the strongest divers the Centennial State has to offer. Last year, she had career high scores competing at the 2018 USA Diving Junior Region 9 Championships in both the one- and three-meter springboard events. She also earned a 3rd finish overall last Summer at the Wyoming Summer Series in Laramie, WY scoring a career-best 231.55.

Gray will have the opportunity for immediate impact for the Lady Roadrunners who are coming off of a sixth place finish at last month’s WAC Championship. Cal State Bakersfield did not score any points in the diving events severely hampering them in the team standings which included falling to Idaho during the meet which they outscored on the swimming side.