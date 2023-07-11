Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

AQUA Says No Impact from Fukuoka Flooding on World Championships Prep

by Riley Overend 0

July 10th, 2023 Asia, International, News

Heavy rain caused deadly flooding on Monday in Fukuoka, Japan, but the World Championships beginning on Friday are not expected to be affected.

“Across the six sports and four competition venues, preparations are on track and we currently do not anticipate any early interruptions to event preparations,” a World Aquatics spokesperson told SwimSwam.

Open water swimming is slated to start on Saturday at Seaside Momochi Beach Park. Artistic swimming and diving begins Monday while the pool events take place from Sunday, July 23 to Sunday, July 30.

Officials reported two people dead and at least six others missing on Monday. One man was found dead in a car that fell into a river, and another person died in a mudslide.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued an emergency heavy rain warning for Fukuoka, but it was later reduced to a regular warning.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!