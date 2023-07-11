AQUA Says No Impact from Fukuoka Flooding on World Championships Prep

Heavy rain caused deadly flooding on Monday in Fukuoka, Japan, but the World Championships beginning on Friday are not expected to be affected.

“Across the six sports and four competition venues, preparations are on track and we currently do not anticipate any early interruptions to event preparations,” a World Aquatics spokesperson told SwimSwam.

Open water swimming is slated to start on Saturday at Seaside Momochi Beach Park. Artistic swimming and diving begins Monday while the pool events take place from Sunday, July 23 to Sunday, July 30.

Officials reported two people dead and at least six others missing on Monday. One man was found dead in a car that fell into a river, and another person died in a mudslide.

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued an emergency heavy rain warning for Fukuoka, but it was later reduced to a regular warning.