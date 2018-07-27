Andrew Wilson to Represent D3 at Top International Level

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

By finishing second in tonight’s 200 breast final behind Josh Prenot, Andrew Wilson is virtually assured of making for the Pan Pacs team (there are some highly unlikely scenarios where he misses the team, but it’s a near certainty he’s in). Wilson competed for D3 powerhouse Emory in college and is perhaps the first D3 swimmer ever to qualify to represent the United States at a top level international meet. We’re not aware of any previous qualifiers.

Wilson’s rise through his career has been well documented. When he graduated high school, D3 seemed like the correct place for him. His best time in the 100 breast was a 59- not good enough to catch the attention of major D1 programs. From there he only improved. His freshman year he dropped to 55.44. His sophomore year he went 54.36. His junior year he exploded to 51.72.

After that season he took a year off of college to train with Texas for the 2016 Olympics. He ended up finishing 4th in both the 100 and 200 breast, an incredible feat considering where he was only a few years previously, but he was off the Olympic team.

He returned to Emory for his senior year where he reset his own D3 record with a 50.94.

After graduation he returned to Texas to train. He was again close to the 2017 world championship team, finishing one place off the team in the 50 breast with a 2nd place finish. He was 2 places away in the 100 and 200 where he again was 4th.

Tonight he touched out training partner Will Licon by .01 for 2nd with a time of 2:08.71. 3rd may have been good enough to make the team, but a second place finish is almost certain to make the team.

D3 has had other top level swimmers in the past that have come close to qualifying but getting over the hump onto the team has been elusive. Jim Born was close in the 1980’s. Hannah Saiz finaled at 2016 trials. Wyatt Ubelacker, Marie Marsman, Bob Hauck, and plenty of other D3 legends I’m certainly forgetting placed respectably at trials.