Josh Prenot Swims World-leading 2:07.28 to Win 200 Breast in Irvine

2018 U.S. National Championships

Josh Prenot of California Aquatics clocked the number 1 time in the world for the 2017-18 season in winning the men’s 200 breast title at the U.S. National Championships on Thursday night with 2:07.28. While the 2018 meet has been very fast, it had yet to produce a world-leading time. Until Thursday night.

2017-2018 LCM MEN 200 BREAST

HaiyangCHN
QIN
09/01
2.07.35*WJR
2Ippei
WATANABE		JPN2.07.4606/16
3Anton
CHUPKOV		RUS2.07.8104/23
4James
WILBY		GBR2.08.0504/05
5Matthew
WILSON		AUS2.08.3102/28
View Top 26»

Prenot, the fastest-ever American in the distance with a National Record of 2:07.17, is the fourth top performer of all time, among all nationalities. His swim in Irvine ranks as the 9th performance in history, giving him two of the top 10 times ever swum in the 200 breast.

Fastest Performances Ever 200 Breast
Ippei Watanabe 2:06.67
Anton Chupkov 2:06.96
Akihiro Yamaguchi 2:07.01
Anton Chupkov 2:07.14
Josh Prenot 2:07.17
Yasuhiro Koseki 2:07.18
Ippei Watanabe 2:07.22
Daniel Gyurta 2:07.23
Josh Prenot 2:07.28
Daniel Gyurta 2:07.28
Ross Murdoch 2:07.30

Prenot split his race 29.13-32.38-32.67-33.10 for a 1:01.51/1:05.77. He hammered down on the third 50 after what he felt was a “soft” second 50, mentioning in the post-race interview that he always has “something to work on.” Prenot was pushed throughout the entire race by Andrew Wilson. Wilson led by half a body length at the 100 wall but Prenot pulled ahead at the 150 and never looked back. Wilson touched second in 2:08.71, coming to the wall 1/100 ahead of his teammate Will Licon.

