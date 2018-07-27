Dean Jones Breaks 11-12 NAG With 2:11.07 in 200 Meter Fly

12-year-old Dean Jones took down a USA Swimming National Age Group (NAG) record Thursday night, going 2:11.07 to win the 200 meter fly at the Texas Age Group Championships in Austin.

The long course meters swim erases the former NAG of 2:11.85 set by Dare Rose back in 2015. Rose and Jones are the only two American 12-and-unders to ever break 2:12 in the event, per USA Swimming’s database.

Jones, who swims for Magnolia Aquatic Club won his heat by a whopping 9 seconds, shaving 2.8 seconds off his personal best over the course of the day. Jones had previously been 2:13.80 last month before going 2:12.04 in prelims and now 2:11.07 in finals.

Jones, listed as Gary Jones in the meet results, also swam the 100 free at this meet, going 57.13. Later in the meet, he’s scheduled to swim the 100 fly, 50 fly, 100 back, 200 back, 200 free and 400 free. The 100 fly will be particularly interesting. Jones took out his 200 within a second of his best time in the 100 (1:02.94 split in his 200, 1:01.96 his lifetime-best from June). Currently 28th in age group history in that event, Jones could be in line to move up into the top 10. Only three 11-12s have ever broken a minute, including the 35-year NAG record-holder Chas Morton (58.74).

You can find full meet results on Meet Mobile under “2018 Long Course Texas Age Group Championships.”