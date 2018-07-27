16-year-old Regan Smith Sets 200 Back World Junior Record in 2:06.43

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Riptide Aquatics’ Regan Smith continued her stellar streak Thursday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, setting a new world junior record in the 200 back.
Smith, 16, split 29.80/31.91/32.13/32.59 for a final time of 2:06.43. Smith tied Kathleen Baker for the win in the event, making an insane push in the final 15 meters to come back on Baker, who split 29.53/31.93/32.21/32.76. She overtakes Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, whose previous world junior record of 2:06.76 was set at the 2017 FINA World Championships last year.
However, FINA only began recognizing world junior records in 2014. Therefore, Missy Franklin‘s American national age group record of 2:05.10, set in 2011, still stands. American Elizabeth Beisel is also still higher in the age group ranks (2:06.39). Smith is the No. 7 American performer of all-time.
|
Top performers: US Girls 15-16 200 back
|1
|Missy Franklin
|2:05.10
|2
|Elizabeth Beisel
|2:06.39
|3
|Regan Smith
|2:06.43
|4
|Elizabeth Pelton
|2:07.48
|5
|Isabelle Stadden
|2:08.37
|6
|Janie Wagstaff
|2:09.09
|7
|Lucie Nordmann
|2:09.40
|8
|Eva Merrell
|2:09.54
|9
|Kylie Stewart
|2:09.99
|10
|Kathleen Baker
|2:10.23
The pair is now tied for No. 3 in the world this year.
2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK
MASSE
2.05.98
|2
|Taylor
RUCK
|CAN
|2.06.36
|03/02
|3
|Kathleen
Baker
|USA
|2:06.43
|07/26
|3
|Regan
Smith
|USA
|2:06.43
|07/26
|5
|Xuwei
PENG
|CHN
|2.06.55
|10/14
What a great race! The 200 back is no joke & finishing with a tie is pretty special! Love seeing these girls fight hard and have fun along the way!
who is her coach?
Mike Parratto