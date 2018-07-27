16-year-old Regan Smith Sets 200 Back World Junior Record in 2:06.43

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Riptide Aquatics’ Regan Smith continued her stellar streak Thursday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, setting a new world junior record in the 200 back.

Smith, 16, split 29.80/31.91/32.13/32.59 for a final time of 2:06.43. Smith tied Kathleen Baker for the win in the event, making an insane push in the final 15 meters to come back on Baker, who split 29.53/31.93/32.21/32.76. She overtakes Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, whose previous world junior record of 2:06.76 was set at the 2017 FINA World Championships last year.

However, FINA only began recognizing world junior records in 2014. Therefore, Missy Franklin‘s American national age group record of 2:05.10, set in 2011, still stands. American Elizabeth Beisel is also still higher in the age group ranks (2:06.39). Smith is the No. 7 American performer of all-time.

Top performers:  US Girls 15-16 200 back
1 Missy Franklin 2:05.10
2 Elizabeth Beisel 2:06.39
3 Regan Smith 2:06.43
4 Elizabeth Pelton 2:07.48
5 Isabelle Stadden 2:08.37
6 Janie Wagstaff 2:09.09
7 Lucie Nordmann 2:09.40
8 Eva Merrell 2:09.54
9 Kylie Stewart 2:09.99
10 Kathleen Baker 2:10.23

The pair is now tied for No. 3 in the world this year.

2017-2018 LCM WOMEN 200 BACK

KylieCAN
MASSE
04/08
2.05.98
2Taylor
RUCK		CAN2.06.3603/02
3Kathleen
Baker		USA2:06.4307/26
3Regan
Smith		USA2:06.4307/26
5Xuwei
PENG		CHN2.06.5510/14
View Top 26»

 

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swammer2005

What a great race! The 200 back is no joke & finishing with a tie is pretty special! Love seeing these girls fight hard and have fun along the way!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
swim fan

who is her coach?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 minutes ago
12Volt

Mike Parratto

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!