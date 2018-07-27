16-year-old Regan Smith Sets 200 Back World Junior Record in 2:06.43

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Riptide Aquatics’ Regan Smith continued her stellar streak Thursday night at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, setting a new world junior record in the 200 back.

Smith, 16, split 29.80/31.91/32.13/32.59 for a final time of 2:06.43. Smith tied Kathleen Baker for the win in the event, making an insane push in the final 15 meters to come back on Baker, who split 29.53/31.93/32.21/32.76. She overtakes Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, whose previous world junior record of 2:06.76 was set at the 2017 FINA World Championships last year.

However, FINA only began recognizing world junior records in 2014. Therefore, Missy Franklin‘s American national age group record of 2:05.10, set in 2011, still stands. American Elizabeth Beisel is also still higher in the age group ranks (2:06.39). Smith is the No. 7 American performer of all-time.

Top performers: US Girls 15-16 200 back 1 Missy Franklin 2:05.10 2 Elizabeth Beisel 2:06.39 3 Regan Smith 2:06.43 4 Elizabeth Pelton 2:07.48 5 Isabelle Stadden 2:08.37 6 Janie Wagstaff 2:09.09 7 Lucie Nordmann 2:09.40 8 Eva Merrell 2:09.54 9 Kylie Stewart 2:09.99 10 Kathleen Baker 2:10.23

The pair is now tied for No. 3 in the world this year.