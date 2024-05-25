Anastasia Gorbenko Scorches 2:08.63 200 IM Israeli Record

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Racing on day one of the first stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, 20-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko put on a show in the women’s 200m IM event.

Contesting the final this evening, Gorbenko fired off a new lifetime best of 2:08.63 to handily take the gold.

The next-closest competitor was Shiho Matsumoto of Japan who notched 2:10.33 for silver while reigning Olympic champion Yui Ohashi, also of Japan, rounded out the podium in 2:12.41.

Entering this competition, Gorbenko’s career-quickest and Israeli national record stood at the 2:09.28 logged at the Monaco stop of the 2023 edition of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Comparing those 2 outings, Gorbenko made up the most time on the front of the race this time around, with her backstroke about half a second faster than in 2023.

New Record – 2:08.63 Old Record – 2:09.28 27.49 27.58 32.43 32.95 37.69 37.57 31.02 31.18

Gorbenko’s outing easily cleared the Olympic Quafliciation Time of 2:11.47 needed for Paris and inserts her into slot #8 in the season’s world rankings.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM Kaylee AUS

McKEOWN 2 Kate

DOUGLASS USA 2:07.05 3 Summer

MCINTOSH CAN 2:07.06 4 Alex

WALSH USA 2:07.63 5 Sydney

PICKREM CAN 2:07.68 6 Yiting

YU CHN 2:07.75 7 Torri

HUSKE USA 2:08.47 8 Anastasia

GORBENKO ISR 2:08.63 9 Marrit

STEENBERGEN NED 2:08.86 10 Abbie

WOOD GBR 2:08.91 View Top 31»

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Mare Nostrum Record – 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2017

(HUN) 2017 OQT – 2:11.47

GOLD – Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:08.63

SILVER – Shiho Matsumoto (JPN), 2:10.33

BRONZE – Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2:12.41

