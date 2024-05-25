Anastasia Gorbenko Scorches 2:08.63 200 IM Israeli Record

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON
- Saturday, May 25th & Sunday, May 26th
- Prelims at 9am local (3am ET)/Finals at 5:30pm local (11:30am ET)
- Canet, France
- LCM (50m)
- Olympic Qualifying Event
Racing on day one of the first stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, 20-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko put on a show in the women’s 200m IM event.
Contesting the final this evening, Gorbenko fired off a new lifetime best of 2:08.63 to handily take the gold.
The next-closest competitor was Shiho Matsumoto of Japan who notched 2:10.33 for silver while reigning Olympic champion Yui Ohashi, also of Japan, rounded out the podium in 2:12.41.
Entering this competition, Gorbenko’s career-quickest and Israeli national record stood at the 2:09.28 logged at the Monaco stop of the 2023 edition of the Mare Nostrum Tour.
Comparing those 2 outings, Gorbenko made up the most time on the front of the race this time around, with her backstroke about half a second faster than in 2023.
Split Comparison
|New Record – 2:08.63
|Old Record – 2:09.28
|27.49
|27.58
|32.43
|32.95
|37.69
|37.57
|31.02
|31.18
Gorbenko’s outing easily cleared the Olympic Quafliciation Time of 2:11.47 needed for Paris and inserts her into slot #8 in the season’s world rankings.
2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM
McKEOWN
2:06.99
|2
|Kate
DOUGLASS
|USA
|2:07.05
|02/12
|3
|Summer
MCINTOSH
|CAN
|2:07.06
|05/19
|4
|Alex
WALSH
|USA
|2:07.63
|01/13
|5
| Sydney
PICKREM
|CAN
|2:07.68
|05/19
|6
|Yiting
YU
|CHN
|2:07.75
|09/25
|7
|Torri
HUSKE
|USA
|2:08.47
|04/13
|8
|Anastasia
GORBENKO
|ISR
|2:08.63
|05/25
|9
|Marrit
STEENBERGEN
|NED
|2:08.86
|04/13
|10
|Abbie
WOOD
|GBR
|2:08.91
|04/06
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- Mare Nostrum Record – 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2017
- OQT – 2:11.47
GOLD – Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:08.63
SILVER – Shiho Matsumoto (JPN), 2:10.33
BRONZE – Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2:12.41
Israeli national record holder Anastasia Gorbenko soared to the wall first to handily take this women’s 200m IM.
After notching 2:11.02 in the morning, Gorbenko crushed a new lifetime best of 2:08.63 to not only take the gold, but clock a new Israeli standard.
Entering this competition, the 20-year-old’s PB and national record stood at the 2:09.28 from the Monte Carlo stop of last year’s Tour. Tonight’s performance destroyed that effort and fell just .14 outside of Hungarian Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu‘s longstanding Tour record of 2:08.49 from 2017.
Japan took the next 2 spots on the podium, with Shiho Matsumoto hitting 2:10.33 while reigning Olympic champion Yui Ohashi turned in 2:12.41.
These two women earned Olympic qualification in the event at the Japanese Olympic Trials where Ohashi got the edge over Matsumoto in 2:09.17 to the latter’s 2:09.90 effort.
This race will be the best in Paris, I think very good swims will be left out of the final.
I think douglass, mcintosh, McKeown, walsh and pickrem are finalists
but for the other 3 it is very difficult for me to choose between gorbenko, yi ting Steenbergen, wood, colbert, oashi, Franceschi, australian… many important names, for it to be the Race of the Olympics