Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anastasia Gorbenko Scorches 2:08.63 200 IM Israeli Record

Comments: 1

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – CANET-EN-ROUSSILLON

Racing on day one of the first stop of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour, 20-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko put on a show in the women’s 200m IM event.

Contesting the final this evening, Gorbenko fired off a new lifetime best of 2:08.63 to handily take the gold.

The next-closest competitor was Shiho Matsumoto of Japan who notched 2:10.33 for silver while reigning Olympic champion Yui Ohashi, also of Japan, rounded out the podium in 2:12.41.

Entering this competition, Gorbenko’s career-quickest and Israeli national record stood at the 2:09.28 logged at the Monaco stop of the 2023 edition of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

Comparing those 2 outings, Gorbenko made up the most time on the front of the race this time around, with her backstroke about half a second faster than in 2023.

Split Comparison

New Record – 2:08.63 Old Record – 2:09.28
27.49 27.58
32.43 32.95
37.69 37.57
31.02 31.18

Gorbenko’s outing easily cleared the Olympic Quafliciation Time of 2:11.47 needed for Paris and inserts her into slot #8 in the season’s world rankings.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 IM

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
04/17
2:06.99
2Kate
DOUGLASS 		USA2:07.0502/12
3Summer
MCINTOSH		CAN2:07.0605/19
4Alex
WALSH		USA2:07.6301/13
5 Sydney
PICKREM		CAN2:07.6805/19
6Yiting
YU 		CHN2:07.7509/25
7Torri
HUSKE 		USA2:08.4704/13
8Anastasia
GORBENKO 		ISR2:08.6305/25
9Marrit
STEENBERGEN 		NED2:08.8604/13
10Abbie
WOOD		GBR2:08.9104/06
View Top 31»

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • Mare Nostrum Record – 2:08.49, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2017
  • OQT – 2:11.47

GOLD – Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR), 2:08.63
SILVER – Shiho Matsumoto (JPN), 2:10.33
BRONZE – Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2:12.41

Israeli national record holder Anastasia Gorbenko soared to the wall first to handily take this women’s 200m IM.

After notching 2:11.02 in the morning, Gorbenko crushed a new lifetime best of 2:08.63 to not only take the gold, but clock a new Israeli standard.

Entering this competition, the 20-year-old’s PB and national record stood at the 2:09.28 from the Monte Carlo stop of last year’s Tour. Tonight’s performance destroyed that effort and fell just .14 outside of Hungarian Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu‘s longstanding Tour record of 2:08.49 from 2017.

Japan took the next 2 spots on the podium, with Shiho Matsumoto hitting 2:10.33 while reigning Olympic champion Yui Ohashi turned in 2:12.41.

These two women earned Olympic qualification in the event at the Japanese Olympic Trials where Ohashi got the edge over Matsumoto in 2:09.17 to the latter’s 2:09.90 effort.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Swimmerfan
7 minutes ago

This race will be the best in Paris, I think very good swims will be left out of the final.

I think douglass, mcintosh, McKeown, walsh and pickrem are finalists

but for the other 3 it is very difficult for me to choose between gorbenko, yi ting Steenbergen, wood, colbert, oashi, Franceschi, australian… many important names, for it to be the Race of the Olympics

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!