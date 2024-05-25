Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leah Shackley, Rachel Bernhardt Swim Season Best Times At Charlotte Open

2024 CHARLOTTE OPEN

  • May 16-18, 2024
  • LCM
  • Mecklenberg County Aquatic Center, Charlotte, NC
  • Meet Mobile “2024 Charlotte Open”

In addition to Audrey Derivaux making history in the 13-14 age group last weekend in Charlotte, other names such as Leah Shackley, Rachel Bernhardt, Drew Hitchcock, and Lily King were also in attendance. 14 year old David Sammons also posted a top all-time age group swim as he ranks #3 all-time in the 200 fly now with a 2:00.78.

Shackely, the #3 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2024, swam to a win in the 100 back in a 59.57, marking a season best for the 17 year old. That now ranks as the 9th fastest American in the event this season. Only 13 American women have broken the 1:00 mark.

Shackley also finished 2nd in the 100 butterfly and touched only behind Abby Arens who swam a 58.85. Arens will head to Texas this fall for her fifth year. Arens’ swim marked a season best.

2023-2024 US National Team member Rachel Bernhardt swam to season best times in both breaststroke events as she earned wins in the 100 and 200. She touched in a 1:07.97 in the 100 breast, the #9 time for American women this season. She touched in a 2:29.67 in the 200 breast. Bernhardt made the ‘A’ final in the 100 breast at 2023 US Summer Nationals where she finished 5th in finals.

The #11 ranked recruit in the class of 2025 Lily King led the way in the 100 freestyle swimming a personal best time of a 55.35. The 17 year old’s previous personal best was a 55.66 from March of this year. She also won the 50 free in a 25.49. King is committed to NC State for next fall.

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was the #4 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2024. Drew Hitchcock, a Georgia commit, swam to a win in the 200 fly with a 1:59.64 and a 4:22.30 in the 400 IM. His lifetime best times in both events come from last September when he represented the US at the 2023 World Junior Championships. Hitchcock also swam to a season best in the 200 IM with a 2:03.22 to finish behind Louis Dramm who swam a 2:01.78.

Dramm, who competes collegiately for UNC and internationally for Germany, also led the way in prelims of the 200 free with a 1:51.28 before scratching the event for finals.

14 year old David Sammons of SwimMAC swam to a historic time in the 200 butterfly. Sammons touched in a 2:00.78 which makes him the 3rd fastest 13-14 boy in the event ever. Sammons also swam to the t-8th fastest time ever in the 100 butterfly as he touched in a 55.69 and sits just ahead of Michael Phelps who swam a 55.78 in 2000.

Top 5 Boys 13-14 LCM 200 Butterfly All-Time

  1. Michael Phelps 1:59.02 2000
  2. Shareef Elaydi 2:00.38 2023
  3. David Sammons 2:00.78 2024
  4. Dare Rose 2:01.89 2017
  5. Max Miranda 2:02.54 2014

