Chip Kline Out as Head Coach of Indiana Swim Club After Sexual Harassment Complaints Surface

Indiana Swim Club has parted ways with head coach Chip Kline a few weeks after sexual harassment complaints surfaced during his time as an associate head coach at the University of Kentucky.

Kline has spent the last four years leading the Bloomington-based Indiana Swim Club following a seven-year stint on Kentucky’s coaching staff. Jeff LeBeau will serve as interim head coach while a search committee sets out to find Kline’s replacement.

“Moving forward, we will be reviewing the club’s coaching structure and developing the job description to better align with club mission and vision,” the club wrote in an email to members on Tuesday. “Additionally, we will be seeking volunteers to join a search and screen committee to assist with the recruitment process.”

Last month, documents obtained by the Kentucky Herald-Leader shed light on some of Kline’s issues with the Wildcats. Female Kentucky swimmers claimed that he made sexually degrading comments about their bodies, remarked on their private sexual relationships, forced a swimmer to hug him before she could pass by him in the team room, and touched a swimmer’s knee to lift her towel. One male swimmer reported that Kline said of a female teammate, “With a butt like that, she should be a good swimmer.”

Kline was suspended in 2019 and rejected for contract renewal in 2020 for violations of Kentucky’s policies on discrimination and harassment. He denied the allegations, calling them “lies” during interviews with investigators in 2019.

Indiana Swim Club was not listed on USA Swimming’s club excellence rankings when Kline took over as head coach in September of 2020. Indiana Swim Club earned bronze medal status in 2022, silver in 2023, and bronze in 2024.

About Indiana Swim Club:

ISC was originally founded in 1955 as Bloomington Swim Club by the legendary Dr. James E. “Doc” Counsilman as a competitive swimming program for children ages 5-21. Originally sponsored by Bloomington Parks and Recreation, the club became a not-for-profit organization in 1967, run by a Board of Directors consisting of parents and other interested members of the community. In 2018, Bloomington Swim Club joined with the Counsilman Center Indiana Swim Team to form the Indiana Swim Club.