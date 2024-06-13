Dartmouth Gains Commitment From Distance Specialist Izzy Mundee For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Izzy Mundee has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Dartmouth College, beginning this upcoming fall. Mundee hails from New Orleans, Louisiana, where she recently graduated from the Willow School and swims year-round with the Nu Wave Swim Club.

“I chose Dartmouth for so many reasons. Driving onto campus I felt immediately at home, and even more so after learning how strong the community is. There are so many amazing opportunities for Dartmouth students, in and out of the classroom and I am eager to explore as many as I can. In terms of swimming, meeting Coach Milana sealed the deal for me. I have so much respect for her. She is the kind of coach who will get me where I want to go, and we’ll have fun on the way. Of course the campus is also absolutely beautiful and the pool and facilities are gorgeous. I am so grateful for this opportunity and very excited to be a part of such a supportive, successful community.”

Mundee is a freestyle specialist, and has a solid range from the 100 all the way up to the 1650. She’s stronger at the distance end of that range, as she is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500, 1000, and 1650, as well as has a Summer Juniors cut in the 800m.

This past December at Winter Juniors, Mundee earned her top finish in the 1650 at 11th. She stopped the clock at 16:46.16, which marked a new personal best by 14 seconds. She picked up another best time in the same race, flipping at 10:05.75 at the 1000. Mundee also had a fantastic swim in a time trial of the 100 free, where she dropped over a second to record a 51.76.

In the fall, Mundee represented her high school at the Louisiana High School State Championships (Division 2). She took home the state title for the third year in a row in the 500 free in a new personal best time of 4:51:55. She was also the runner-up finisher in the 200 free, where she clocked a 1:50.05 to hit another personal best.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 51.76

200 free – 1:50.05

500 free – 4:51.55

1000 free – 10:05.75

1650 free – 16:46.16

Dartmouth finished 8th out of 8 teams at the 2024 Ivy League Championships. Mundee is in a strong position to make an impact at the conference level, as her personal bests in the 500, 200 free, and 1650 all would have scored at this year’s meet.

Leading the distance freestylers this past season was Sydney Rawie, who earned 15th at conference with a time of 16:54.58. Carinn Bethea was just behind in 19th, posting a 17:00.83. Both will still be on campus this fall when Mundee arrives.

Mundee is joined by Sasha Dauletau, Maria Uranga, Ekin Okudur, and Maddie Blackwell in Dartmouth’s class of 2028.

