Summer Juniors Qualifier Evan Peters Set To Stay In-State With Binghampton (2024)

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Evan Peters has announced his commitment to swim and study at Binghamton University this fall. Peters’ decision keeps him close to home, as he is a recent graduate of Rush-Henrietta Senior High School located in Rush, New York. He also trains and competes year-round with Victor Swim Club out of Victor, New York.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Binghamton University. I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates, Coach Mike, Coach Scott, and Coach Dan for their endless support. I’d also like to thank Coach Cummiskey for giving me this opportunity. Go Bearcats!!”

Peters is extremely versatile, making it difficult to point to just one event or stroke speciality. He’s a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200m backstroke & 200m freestyle, but owns Futures standards across all distances of freestyle, IM, and the 100m back. At Winter Juniors this past December, he recorded his top finish in the 200 free, where he took 21st overall in a personal best time of 1:38.65.

Highlighting his spring was the NI Open Championships-Golds meet in March. He won three events, including the 500 (4:30.90), 200 free (1:39.27), and 400 IM (4:00.76) with his swims in the 500 and 400 IM establishing new personal bests. He also dropped in the 200 back and 100 free, recording times of 1:51.19 and 45.76, respectively.

More recently Peters has turned his attention to long course, beginning with Speedo Sectionals in Buffalo. His top finish came in the 200m backstroke, which he finished 6th in with a 2:08.50 in finals. His swim put him just over two seconds off his personal best of 2:06.29, which he set last summer at the Niagara LSC Championships.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.08

100 free – 45.76

200 free – 1:38.65

500 free – 4:30.90

200 back – 1:51.19

400 IM – 4:00.76

Under the direction of head coach Jerry Cummiskey, Binghampton won the American East Championship title for the 2nd time in four years this past spring. Peters is projected to score lots of points at the conference level, as his best times in the 400 IM, 500 free, and 200 free would have all finished in the top five at this year’s meet.

Of those events, the 400 IM was the weakest for the Bearcats this season. The team’s top finisher was Harrison Lambert, who took 4th (4:02.88), while Julius Tuguinay and Christopher Ghim joined him in the A-final with times of 4:05.69 and 4:07.49, respectively. Lambert and Tuguinay were freshmen this year, giving Binghampton three seasons with all three.

Peters is joined by Tyler Schultz, Finnegan McFarland, Jackson Kennard, Will Deutmeyer, Ryaan Alshami, Jonah Kirshbaum, Cameron Stetzer, Logan Shriver, and Amir Sadykov in Binghamton’s class of 2028. As with Peters, the majority of the class is New York natives.

