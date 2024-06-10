TWO Schroeder YMCA Backstrokers Punch Last-Minute Trials Cuts on Sunday

2024 Shorewood Long Course Summer Open

June 7-9, 2024

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Timed Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “Shorewood 2024 Long Course Summer Open”

One of the busiest weekend’s of the year for Olympic Trials cuts has been the final weekend of qualifying, with Schroeder YMCA backstrokers Maggie Dickinson and Alana Berlin joining a chorus of last-minute cuts ahead of Monday’s final deadline to hit standards.

Dickinson, 14, becomes one of the youngest qualifiers for the Olympic Trials after hitting standards in the 200 meter backstroke at a local meet over the weekend.

In a 200 back time trial, she posted a 2:12.76. That was well under her previous best time done at the 18 & Under Spring Cup in early May.

Coming into May, she had never been under 2:16 in the 200 back, but got a bit stalled out at 2:15, swimming the time thrice in two weeks. But she caught a wave last weekend and wound up well-under the cut.

She split 1:05.32/1:07.44 in her newest race. The back-half was the difference maker: in her previous best time, she had split 1:05.84/1:09.82.

The Olympic Trials cut in the event is 2:13.59.

Later in the same day, her 17-year-old teammate Alana Berlin dropped half-a-second in the 100 back to book her ticket to the Olympic Trials. Berlin, who to this point in her career has been a better short course swimmer than long course swimmer, took several shots at hitting the standard over the last six weeks.

She entered that period with a best time of 1:02.90 from July 2023. At the 18 & Under Spring Cup on May 4, she just missed that time in 1:03.15. On May 12, she swam 1:02.67. On June 2, she swam 1:02.17. Then on Sunday she punched a 1:01.61 to dip under the cut by .28 seconds.

Berlin is a rising high school senior who is verbally committed to Stanford for fall 2025.

They join teammate Sam Lorenz as part of a crew of three Schroeder YMCA qualifiers for the Olympic Trials.