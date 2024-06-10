Two-Time NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Nicole Maier Transfers To Florida

Nicole Maier, a 2022 and 2023 NCAA Championships ‘B’ finalist in the 400-yard IM, will be using her final year of eligibility at the University of Florida as a graduate transfer. Maier spent her first four seasons with Miami (Ohio). Florida announced her signing to the squad via Instagram on Monday.

Gators newest addition 🐊 Welcome to UF, @nicole.maierr ! #GoGators

At the 2024 Division I NCAA Championships, Maier finished 11th in the 400 IM (4:06.01), 18th in the 500 free (4:39.73), and 22nd in the 100 free (47.95). She accumulated 6 individual points, which was the third-most out of any mid-major swimmer. At 2023 NCAAs, she finished as high as ninth in the 400 IM.

Maier’s Best Times:

50 free: 22.39

100 free: 47.77

200 free: 1:43.90

500 free: 4:39.73

1650 free: 16:32.64

200 IM: 1:56.04

400 IM: 4:05.84

Maier is an extremely versatile swimmer with NCAA qualification-worthy times in sprint/mid-distance freestyle, as well as both IM events. She will fit right into Florida’s squad, which includes other strong distance/IM-type swimmers like Bella Sims, Emma Weyant, and Zoe Dixon. At NCAAs, Florida fielded two ‘A’ finalists in both the 500 free (Sims and Weyant) and 400 IM (Weyant and Dixon).

In addition, Maier will be a useful asset toward Florida’s sprint relays, especially since top sprinter Isabel Ivey is out of eligibility and relay stalwart Ekaterina Nikonova transferred to Northwestern. Her 100 free time is faster than Florida’s slowest leg on the 400 freestyle relay at this year’s NCAAs (Lainy Kruger — 48.45), her 50 free time is just a few tenths’ off of Olivia Peoples’ 22.25 50 free split on the 200 free relay, and she’d be able to take Ivey’s spot on the Gators’ NCAA Championship-winning 800 free relay.

Florida finished third at 2024 NCAAs, achieving its highest placement since winning it all in 2010. Adding Maier to the its squad will further strengthen the Gators as a top collegiate team next season.