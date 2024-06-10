Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Photo Vault

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day one of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials hopefully set the tone for the remaining competition, with a massive 9 swimmers already logging their names onto the nation’s roster for this summer’s Games in Paris.

Catch the live-action photos of Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, Elijah Winnington and more, courtesy of Stephan Thomas of sharpfocuspics.com.

 

Ariarne Titmus

Sam Short

Emma McKeon

Kaylee McKeown

Elijah Winnington

Ariarne Titmus

Ariarne Titmus & Lani Pallister

Elijah Winnington

