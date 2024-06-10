Who Is NOT Swimming at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Despite Qualifying

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

More than 700 swimmers are set to descend on Indianapolis for the U.S. Olympic Trials later this week, but a few dozen will be absent from the pool inside Lucas Oil Stadium despite qualifying for the meet. The list features some surprising names, including a pair of Tokyo Olympic medalists as well as multiple top-5 performers this season.

Credit to commenter “cheese” for doing the heavy lifting:

U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifiers Not Entered on Psych Sheets

Men

Sam Artmann (100 fly, 200 fly)

Noah Bowers (200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly)

Santo Condorelli (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly)

(50 free, 100 free, 100 fly) Tim Connery (50 free, 100 free)

Cole Crane (100 fly, 200 fly)

Jace Crawford (100 fly)

Drew Eubanks (200 breast)

Braeden Haughey (100 back, 200 back)

Drew Hitchcock (200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM)

Jason Louser (100 breast, 200 breast)

Jake Newmark (200 free)

Daniel Roy (100 breast, 200 breast)

(100 breast, 200 breast) Sebastien Sergile (200 fly, 200 IM)

Tyler Sesvold (100 fly)

Miles Simon (50 free)

Nick Simons (100 back)

Jack VanDeusen (1500 free)

Tyler Watson (400 IM)

Women

Former Stanford swimmer Daniel Roy came out of retirement at the beginning this year, blasting a personal-best 2:09.57 just a couple months into his comeback that ranks him as the fourth-fastest American this season behind Nic Fink (2:08.85), Jake Foster (2:08.78), and Matthew Fallon (2:08.18). However, the 2017 world junior champion is mysteriously absent from the Trials psych sheet.

Similarly, Kaitlyn Dobler is ranked 5th in both the 100 breast (1:06.71) and 200 breast (2:28.64) among Americans this season. But the recent USC graduate is not entered in either event just a week after captioning her latest Instagram post, “Taper time!”

Canadian-turned-Italian-turned-American swimmer Santo Condorelli appeared to be an Olympic hopeful in the 50 free (21.89) as the sixth-fastest American in the event this season behind Jack Alexy (21.86), David Curtiss (21.85), Caeleb Dressel (21.84), Michael Andrew (21.71), and Ryan Held (21.68). However, Mr. International won’t technically be eligible to represent the U.S. on the international stage until next month — three years after the Tokyo Olympics, where the 29-year-old helped Italy earn a silver medal as a prelims contributor to the men’s 4×100 free relay — and USA Swimming criteria require athletes to be eligible at the time of the qualifying competition.

Another 4×100 free relay Tokyo Olympic medalist, Florida graduate Natalie Hinds, is skipping Olympic Trials after qualifying in three events: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly.

There’s also a sizable crew from the University of Texas that tapped out: rising sophomore Angie Coe, rising senior Olivia McMurray, recent graduate Abby Pfeifer, and 2023 graduates Cole Crane and Sam Artmann. Texas commit Haley McDonald (’25) bowed out of the most events after qualifying in the 200 free, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Dobler’s Trojan teammate, Claire Tuggle, opted out of the 400 free. She has been as fast as 4:07.85 back in 2019 and qualified with a 4:15.01 last July, but checked in with a 4:22 at the Speedo Grand Challenge tune-up last month.

Noah Bowers, a 2023 graduate of NC State, announced his retirement after winning ACC title in 200 fly as a fifth year last season.