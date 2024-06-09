ACC Champion Noah Bowers Announces Retirement From Swimming

2024 ACC Champion in the 200 butterfly Noah Bowers has announced his retirement from competitive swimming. Bowers competed collegiately for NC State and had qualified for the 2024 US Olympic Trials.

Bowers just finished his fifth year with NC State after arriving in fall 2019. As a freshman, he made two ACC ‘B’ finals and one ACC ‘C’ final but did not qualify for the NCAA Championships that were eventually canceled due to COVID-19.

He had a huge improvement during his sophomore season as he made the ACC ‘A’ final in all three of his events. His highest finish at the ACC level was 5th in the 200 IM (1:44.21). He went on to NCAAs, swimming in prelims of the 200 IM, 200 free, and 200 fly.

In Summer 2021, Bowers swam in prelims of the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM at Wave II US Olympic Trials. His highest finish was 24th in the 200 fly (1:59.55) and 24th in the 200 IM (2:02.19).

As a junior, Bowers made three ACC ‘A’ finals once again. He was 4th in the 200 fly (1:41.91) and 4th in the 200 free (1:32.97). He just missed finaling at NCAAs, finishing 18th in the 200 fly and 20th in the 200 free.

As a senior, he made three ‘A’ finals at ACCs, notably leading the way of the 200 fly in prelims before finishing 2nd in finals (1:41.14). His senior season also featured a 6th place finish at NCAAs in the 200 fly.

Last summer, Bowers swam at US Summer Nationals. He finished 10th in the 100 fly (52.50) and 13th in the 200 fly (1:57.96). He also was 24th in the 200 free but swam a 1:48.86 for 23rd in prelims. It notably took a 51.19 to earn a spot on the US World Championship roster last summer in the 100 fly.

Bowers earned his first ACC title as a senior, winning the 200 fly in a 1:39.65. That was his first time under the 1:40 mark ever. He also finished 6th in the 100 fly (45.04). He also finaled in the 200 fly at NCAAs, swimming a 1:39.94 for 6th. Bowers has not competed since the 2024 NCAA Championships and will not swim at the 2024 US Olympic Trials.