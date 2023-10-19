11 Lily King Sends NC State First Top 20 Commitment for Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

#11 ranked recruit in the SwimSwam Way Too Early Girls Class of 2025, Lily King from Latrobe, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at NC State beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

“I could not be more excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University!! I would like to thank my family, my coach Sandy, and my MP swim family who have supported me and helped me to get to this point. And a special thanks to the coaches at NC State for this opportunity! So excited to be a part of the Wolfpack! ❤️🖤🐺GO PACK!!”

Primarily a sprint freestyler, King dropped over a full second this past winter in the 100 freestyle SCY dropping from a 49.78 to a 48.58. She also dropped from a 1:55.00 200 free to a 1:46.86. As a sophomore with Mount Pleasant Area Jr/Sr High School, King won the Pennsylvania 2A State titles in both the 100 and 200 freestyles.

This past summer, King was highlighted by her swims at Summer Juniors (LCM). There she was 9th in both the 50 and 100 frees. She swam a 25.75 in the 50 free and a 56.17 in ther 100 free. Notably, her 100 free was a personal best time. She also swam in prelims of the 200 free, notching a personal best of 2:04.66.

King’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 22.58

100 free: 48.58

200 free: 1:46.86

King is a huge addition to the NC State women as she is their first top 20 commit for fall 2025. The team has three top 20 commits from the class of 2024, featuring two of the best sprinters in that class with #5 Erika Pelaez (21.91/47.91) and #13 Lily Christianson (22.02/48.57). With the addition of King, the team looks to be set up strong in the sprint freestyle relays.

King is also just off of the individual NCAA cutlines already. It took a 22.15 in the 50 free and a 48.37 to earn individual invites to NCAAs this past season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.